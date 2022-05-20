This Is The Most Codependent Sign Of All The Zodiac

Here on Earth, the stars seem like distant pinpricks of light. But to the stars, we look like open maps laid bare—our fates predetermined from birth. The stars see our best and worst qualities from lightyears away.

That includes the way we interact with our fellow earthlings. From infidelity to gullibility, the Zodiac can predict the finer nuances of someone’s personality.

The stars can even see who is most likely to be codependent.

The Most Headstrong Modality

Modalities refer to a sign’s position within a season. Cardinal signs usher in a new season, fixed signs stand in the middle, and mutable signs transition into the next. As the leaders of their respective seasons, cardinal signs are incredibly determined.

They will power through anything, even to a fault. Their need to achieve what they first set their mind to can blind them to the reality of their situation. Despite being highly intelligent, they can quickly lose sight of the bigger picture.

Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn are the four cardinal signs of the Zodiac. When they feel the need to change or achieve something, they’ll stop at nothing to do it.

The Neediest Element

Air signs are empathetic, analytical, and social. But they can also be aloof, indecisive, and flaky. They rely on others to help them with big decisions or conflict and, at times, an air sign’s sense of self. Without these supporters, air signs will start to feel lost.

Consequently, air signs will tolerate a lot to avoid that “lost” feeling. They work through negative emotions and environments by mentally checking out as needed. To an air sign, this is still better than aimless meandering.

Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius are the three air signs of the Zodiac. These social signs would rather suffer through the worst party of their lives than sit at home alone.

This Planet Needs To Be Someone’s World

(Whitelion61/Shutterstock.com)

Planets also play a significant role in our personality development. While some planets govern philosophy, others influence interpersonal dynamics. Our sign’s relationship with specific planets can shape our priorities and intentions.

Venus governs love, ego, and finances. It is the hyper-romantic lush of the nine original planets. A close relationship to this planet often manifests as someone who prefers intense, long-term relationships and luxury items. They’ll accept an impassioned compliment now and then, too.

This House Loves Love

Finally, we look to the 12 houses that divide the Zodiac “wheel” in the sky. Each sign rules over a specific house, but houses can also influence us as other constellations and planets fly through them.

As its name would suggest, the 7th House of Interpersonal Relationships loves love. This house directly influences committed partnerships, from long-term friendships to marriages to co-parents. Those directly ruled by the 7th House place their relationships at top priority.

The Most Codependent Zodiac Sign

(Allexxandar/Shutterstock.com)

Combining all of the above factors, one Zodiac sign stands out among the rest. This cardinal air sign is ruled by Venus and sits in the 7th House of Interpersonal Relationships. To put it simply, love is this sign’s top priority.

The most codependent sign of all the Zodiac is none other than Libra. This hopeless romantic can grow so attached to their partners (or, more accurately, a way of life) that they lose sight of themselves.

Libra will sacrifice their needs and desires because being alone is so unappealing. Moreover, their headstrong tendencies convince them that it’s their job to “win” the relationship. And how do you win? By never being the one to leave.

Because Libras put relationships at such a high priority in their life, their codependent bonds will often take center stage. A Libra’s personality and purpose become inextricably linked to their closest partner at the time.

Libras benefit most from close relationships with equally empathetic signs, like Pisces, Leo, and Sagittarius. Passionate Aries and distant Scorpio can be too intense for these delicate air signs. But ultimately, not even the stars can help Libra unlearn their codependent behaviors. That’s a job that can only be done here on Earth.

