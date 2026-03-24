‘Mormon Wives’ Star Speaks out About Theory MomTok Leaked Taylor Frankie Paul’s 2023 Domestic Violence Video

Clearing the air of recent Mormon Wives gossip, Miranda Hope slammed the fan theory that MomTok leaked the video of Taylor Frankie Paul’s 2023 domestic violence incident.

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The video, which was released on TMZ just days before Paul’s season of The Bachelorette was set to premiere, showed the reality TV star and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, in a physical altercation. The situation escalated when Paul threw a chair at Mortensen, who was just steps away from her daughter.

ABC eventually canceled the premiere of The Bachelorette and stated it wouldn’t air the season after all.

Following the cancellation, theories began circulating about how TMZ got hold of the video in the first place.

One Instagram user floated the theory that Paul’s fellow MomTok members were responsible for the leak. However, Hope was quick to dismiss the theory.

“Haha the first time I saw that video was the same day you all did,” she wrote to the Instagram user. “None of us girls have ever been in possession of it or any other evidence.”

She further clarified her comment, stating she had no intention of throwing shade at Paul, but was simply addressing that she does not support nor condone the behavior from either Paul or Montensen.

“Taylor and I have been in a good place, and she has apologized for both the Shinia and Chase stuff!” Hope pointed out, referring to the soft-swing scandal she and Paul were part of with their ex-husbands. “I have my theories on who leaked the video, but I can promise you it wasn’t any of the women.”

Hope previously spoke out after watching the video for the first time.

“Everything has been really tough to see,” she stated in a March 20 Instagram Stories post. “Domestic violence and abuse of any kind is something I take very seriously. As a human, and especially as a mother, I cannot support that kind of behavior.”

Along with Hope, fellow Mormon Wives star Layla Taylor is the only other castmate to speak publicly about the situation.

“My personal history as a survivor makes it impossible for me to stay silent,” she explained. “I stand firmly against domestic violence in any form. I keep her children in my thoughts, hoping for their safety above all else.”

The production of Mormon Wives season five was halted due to a recent altercation between Paul and Mortensen.