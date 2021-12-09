Morgan Freeman Reportedly Urged To Quit Working Amid Health Crisis, Rumor Says

Is Morgan Freeman overworking himself? One tabloid claims the Hollywood legend can’t stay away from the cameras even though his body is begging him to. Here’s what we know about the state of Morgan Freeman’s health.

Friends Fear Morgan Freeman Is ‘Killing Himself’?

This week’s edition of the Globe reports Morgan Freeman is working himself to death. Apparently, Freeman keeps taking jobs even though he doesn’t need the money. “Morgan does a lot of voiceovers because his calming, gravelly deep voice is still in high demand,” an insider dishes. “He keeps taking on more. No one is bashing his hard work, but anyone can see he’s getting foggy and quieter — even in public — and the fear is he’s working himself to the grave.”

The public saw Freeman’s health take an unfortunate turn when the star got into a serious car accident in 2008 that left him with multiple broken bones. The star never regained use of his left hand, and even admitted that he still deals with chronic pain from the injury. “His limp and lifeless hand gives him grief and chronic pain, but he refuses to let it get him down and he just keeps moving on,” the tipster explains.

While Freeman is reportedly worth $250 million and certainly doesn’t need the money, he prefers to stay busy. “His friends keep urging him to take a holiday and have some fun but he says he wouldn’t know what to do if he stayed away from a movie set too long,” the insider confesses. “The set is where he feels most at home these days.”

‘Paralyzed’ Morgan Freeman ‘Won’t Stop Working’?

While it’s true Morgan Freeman stays busy, we don’t see anything wrong with that. Despite a hand injury that Freeman insists doesn’t hinder him while he works, the report didn’t bother explaining what is wrong with him. From what we can tell, Freeman is healthy as ever and is doing what he loves. There’s no need to sound any health alarms over that.

In fact, Freeman’s workload should be a testament to how healthy and sharp he is this late in his career. If anything, we should be celebrating the Hollywood legend’s lasting impact on the film industry instead of casting doubt on his state of mind. Besides, we wouldn’t believe a word the Globe says about a celebrity’s health.

Other Celebrity Health Scares From The Tabloid

This disreputable tabloid just won’t let celebrities age in peace. Earlier this year, the magazine claimed Angie Dickinson was “frail” and “barely recognizable” to her friends. Then the outlet alleged Bill Clinton was “on the brink of death.” The publication even claimed Jack Nicholson was “staring at a death sentence” at 350 pounds. Obviously, the Globe is no expert on celebrities’ health.

Our Favorite Deals And Gift Ideas

Snag Unlimited 5G Service For As Low As $25/Month This Holiday Season + Other Fantastic Deals

This Innovative Fruit Pigmented Clean Makeup Line Makes The Perfect Stocking Stuffer

This Relaxing Mini Massage Gun Makes The Perfect Gift For Anyone On Your List-Here’s Why

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season