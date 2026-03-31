more-country-music-baby-news-as-singer-and-wife-welcome-a-daughter

They’re going to need a bigger tour bus. A country music singer and his wife have officially welcomed their second baby, sharing the news on social media.

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Adam Doleac and his wife, MacKinnon, announced the arrival of their baby girl, Madley, in a March 26 Instagram post.

The couple broke the news with a carousel of photos, giving the “Ain’t She” singer’s fans an inside look at the big baby news. The sweet Polaroids and hospital snapshots captured everything from the newborn’s first meeting with big sister Jack (who just turned 2 on March 23) to their journey home as a brand new family of four.

Madley was born on March 22, weighing in at a whopping 10 lbs, as Doleac shared in the comments.

“We love you, Madley 🩷 3.22.26,” the couple captioned the sweet post.

“All 10 pounds of you… 🤯🩷,” the “Girl in Love” singer joked in the comments.

Fans swarmed the comment section with congratulatory messages for the family and their adorable (and not-so-little) new addition.

“10lbs!! Momma, how you doing? Congrats on baby girl,” one fan marveled. “Holy heck, that lady deserves an award!!!!” another fan insisted. “😳 I only hope there was an equally hefty push present,” a third onlooker chimed in about the baby’s impressive weight.

“She’s perfection! Congrats to the whole fam!” a yet another fan gushed.

Of course, it wasn’t just fans sending their love. A few of Doleac’s fellow country singers also took to the comments to share their excitement. Madeline Merlo wrote, “🥹🥹🥹 congrats she’s precious!!!” while Alana Springsteen said, “😭😭😭 congratssss she’s so beautiful.”

Adam Doleac Shared That He and His Wife Were Expecting Another Baby in a Music Video…

Doleac shared the news of his upcoming baby back in October in the music video for “Dream House,” the title track of his latest album. The video features a clip of the then family of three with a “big bro” t-shirt hanging clearly in the shot.

Doleac proposed to his now-wife in February 2022 after nearly five years together. She thought she was heading to a girls’ night to watch her favorite movie, The Parent Trap, but instead, she found Doleac down on one knee.

“To be honest, I can barely remember what I said,” the singer confessed to PEOPLE at the time. “I had something prepared, but as soon as I saw her, that all went out the window. I do remember what she said, though — yes! Three times.”

The pair tied the knot 10 months later at a ceremony in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, in December 2022.