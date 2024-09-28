Monster Truck Drives Through Crowd, Runs Over Multiple Cars in Horrifying Video

Behold a honky tonk beat down of epic promotions, with a video showing a monster truck driver making short work of an unruly redneck mob.

The wild event unfolded at “Rednecks With Paychecks”, an adults-only festival held in North Texas last weekend. According to their website, the weekend was filled with massive trucks, country music, and scantily clad women that’d make Daisy Duke blush.

However, even the online promotion couldn’t prepare festivalgoers for the events that unfolded last Saturday night.

The incident reportedly started when a man in a large truck confronted a crowd that appeared to be throwing objects at him. In response, he jumped into his truck, shifted into reverse, and accelerated. The footage shows him colliding with the car behind him before speeding forward toward a group of bystanders.

Dalene Jackson, a quick-thinking attendee at the event, managed to capture the chaos as it unfolded. She posted the footage to social media.

Of course, denizens of the Internet had mixed reactions to the explosive footage.

“Looks like he was surrounded and attacked by an angry mob. How else was he supposed to get to safety?” one onlooker wrote in the Instagram comments. “Looks like ya’ll F’d around and found out… wrong dude!” another added.

However, not everyone was so forgiving of the monster truck driver’s actions.

“My god.. just imagine being victimized in a monster truck, when you did nothing wrong. And all these lawless liberals throw an empty budlight at you,” one sarcastic comment read.

An Eyewitness Gives Their Account of Monster Truck Plowing Through a Festival Crowd

In an extremely lengthy follow-up video, the footage’s filmmaker Dalene Jackson explained her POV of the incident. She claimed to be a neutral party who only started to record the chaotic events after the truck driver threatened to run over folks throwing beer cans and hollering at him. She doesn’t know what led to the events and only became aware of them as the ruckus reached a boiling point.

Jackson alleges the man ran over even more vehicles off camera and injured at least two people, sending one to the hospital. She also said she shared the footage with security at the event.

Meanwhile, TMZ has identified the driver as 36-year-old Jonathan Earl Reid from Crockett, TX. He has reportedly been charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Reid has allegedly been released after posting a total of $200,000 in bonds.

The reported victims, aged between 26 and 67, hail from Kansas, New Mexico, and Texas.