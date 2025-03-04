Monica Lewinsky Steps out for Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Stepping out for a night of glamour and fun, Monica Lewinsky attended the Vanity Fair 2025 Oscars after-party on Sunday, Mar. 2.

The activist was all smiles while donning a gorgeous all-black Stella McCartney dress that featured a plunged sheer neckline. According to People, the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party marked a rare red carpet appearance for Monica Lewinsky. She also attended the high-profile event last year.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Monica Lewinsky attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

The Oscar after-party occurred just days after Lewinksy spoke about her infamous affair with Bill President Clinton. She stated that the world leader should have resigned following the political scandal.

“I think that the right way to handle a situation like that would have been to probably say it was nobody’s business and to resign,” Lewinsky stated while appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “Or to find a way of staying in office that was not lying and not throwing a young person who is just starting out in the world under the bus.”

Lewinsky also spoke about other young women who had experienced the same treatment she received.

“I think there was so much collateral damage for women of my generation,” she explained. “To watch a young woman to be pilloried on a world stage – to be torn apart for my sexuality, for my mistakes, for my everything.”

Monica Lewinsky Once Stated President Clinton’s Role in Their Affair Was ‘Wholly Inappropriate’

In a 2021 interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Monica Lewinsky slammed President Clinton for his role in their affair. She called his actions “wholly inappropriate.”

“I think what’s really important to remember in today’s world is that we never should have even gotten to a place where consent was a question,” she explained. “So it was wholly inappropriate as the most powerful man, my boss, 49 years old. I was 22, literally just out of college. And I think that the power differentials there are something that I couldn’t ever fathom consequences at 22 that I understand obviously so differently at 48.”

Lewinsky also told Variety that she hoped young women in her same position would not be judged like she was. “I would hope that we would be having a different kind of conversation,” she noted. “I would hope that most of the blame would not have rested on my shoulders and most of the consequences.”

President Clinton previously stated he felt “terrible about the fact that Monica Lewinsky’s life was defined by their affair.”

“Unfairly, I think,” he said during the 2020 documentary Hilary. “Over the years, I have watched her trying to get a normal life back again.”

However, President Clinton disagreed that he should have resigned over the affair.