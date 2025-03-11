Model Azusa Kishimoto Dead at 39, Cause of Death Revealed

Azusa Kishimoto, a Japanese model, passed away last month following a battle with cancer. She was 39 years old.

Tokyo Hive and Hochi News reported that Kishimoto’s talent agency, Oscar Promotion, revealed that she passed away on Feb. 24.

“Azusa Kishimoto, a model and talent affiliated with our company, passed away on February 24th, 2025, due to cancer,” the statement reads in English translation. “The wake and funeral have already been held, and the news of his passing will be announced after the funeral. We sincerely ask that all members of the media please be considerate of the family’s deep grief and refrain from interviewing those involved.”

The agency then added, “We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all those who have helped us and supported us until now, and we respectfully inform you of this news. We would like to join you in praying for the peace of her soul.”

Azusa Kishimoto First Entered the Entertainment Industry as a Member of the Music Group Angelique

Azusa Kishimoto first entered the entertainment industry in 2000 as a member of the music group Angelique.

She then became a reporter for Nippon TV’s morning shows Zoom in!! Super and ZoomII Saturday.

Outside of her career, Kishimoto married in 2011 and had her first child in 2013. She had two more children in 2017 and 2020.