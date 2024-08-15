MMA Fighter Lumumba Sayers Arrested, Allegedly Murdered Man to Avenge Son’s Death

MMA fighter Lumumba Sayers Sr. was arrested for murder last weekend after allegedly shooting and killing a man in revenge for his son’s death.

An arrest affidavit reveals that Sayers Sr. is accused of shooting a man in the head during a birthday party. This occurred on Saturday evening at Pioneer Park in Commerce City. The victim was identified as Malcolm Watson. He is thought to be a friend of the individual once suspected of having killed Sayers Sr.’s son, per Denver 7.

Watson, 28, was declared dead at the scene after suffering three gunshot wounds.

On August 19, 2023, Lumumba Sayers Jr., also an MMA fighter and advocate against gun violence, was tragically killed in a quadruple shooting near the intersection of 28th and Welton streets, alongside another individual.

Tyrell Braxton, the suspect in that case, was arrested a month later and charged with murder. However, court records indicate that the murder case has since been dismissed. In Colorado, records are sealed when a case is dismissed by law. Despite this, Braxton continues to face a federal charge for illegal possession of ammunition, according to court documents.

According to Denver 7, the arrest affidavit does not specify the purported relationship between Watson and Braxton. However, it indicates a potential connection between the two cases.

According to a witness statement referenced in the arrest affidavit, the murder was likely an act of retaliation or revenge for Sayers Jr.’s death a year earlier.

Witnesses Alege Lumumba Sayers Sr. Shot the Victim in the Head at Close range

The affidavit outlines the sequence of events leading to the shooting that occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday, as well as the subsequent developments based on witness accounts.

The affidavit states that Watson was attending a birthday party at the Pioneer Park waterpark. A witness reported seeing Sayers Sr approach and shoot the victim in the head at close range.

Witnesses reported that Sayers Sr. returned to Watson’s body and attempted to shoot him with a second gun, which jammed. He then retrieved a set of keys from Watson’s pocket before seemingly trying to place a handgun near the body.

Sayers had a professional fighting career in various promotions, including Strikeforce, where he faced defeats against Brunson and Anthony Smith. After retiring, he actively worked in his community to combat gun violence. He also established the Heavy Hands Heavy Hearts boxing gym to help keep youth out of trouble.