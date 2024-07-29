mlb-star-reyes-moronta-killed-in-4-wheeler-crash-at-31

Reyes Moronta, a former MLB pitcher, was killed in a four-wheeler crash on Sunday.

MLB Insider Hector Gomez shared a photo of the crash’s aftermath on X, reporting the incident late last night.

“According to a person very close to the late pitcher Reyes Moronta, he had an accident arriving home while driving this four wheel,” Hector wrote. Unfortunately, Reyes did not survive.

In a post on X, the Bravos de León of the Mexican League also confirmed his death Sunday night.

⚫️Lamentamos profundamente la partida de Reyes Moronta. Deseamos a familia y amigos encuentren pronta resignación ante esta noticia.



— Bravos de León (@NacimosBravos) July 29, 2024

The post states: “We deeply regret the departure of Reyes Moronta. We wish family and friends a quick resignation to this news. A hug to heaven.”

“I just saw this on another page like 5 minutes ago. It makes me tremendously sad. 🙏🏻❤️‍🩹,” one person wrote on X.

“Praying for his family and friends,” another added. “Way way way too young.”

In a separate post, the Mexican Baseball League shared that it “deeply regrets the death of former player Reyes Moronta. We join in the grief that overwhelms his family, friends and former colleagues Rest in peace.”

Additionally, the MLB shared a status on X regarding Reyes’s death.

We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Reyes Moronta, who pitched for the Giants, Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Angels over six seasons. He was 31.

According to Reyes’s MLB bio, “Reyes Armando Moronta was born and raised in a town of 700 people called Quinigua in the Villa González district of the Santiago Province of the Dominican Republic. [He] married Ivelka Felin in January 2020.”

His bio also noted that, on off days, he enjoyed “playing billiards, listening to music, playing dominos, [and] spending time with family,” as well as walking through nature.

[Reyes] signed with the San Francisco Giants as an international free agent in September 2010 at 17 years old,” his bio continued.

In May, Bravos de Leon signed Reyes and later released him on July 25 — just a few days before his unexpected death.