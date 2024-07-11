Missing Swimmer, 20, Abandoned by Friends Found a Day Later in Nearby Park

A swimmer abandoned by friends who went missing on Monday, July 8, in Flowery Branch, GA., was found safe the following day.

20-year-old Zachary Rutledge was rescued around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, by a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy patrolling Burton Mill Park at Lake Lanier in Flowery Branch, Georgia.

Authorities started searching for Rutledge on Monday at around 8:30 p.m. after his friends reported losing track of him. They were unsure whether he was in the water or had left the park, according to the sheriff’s office. Rutledge had spent the evening in the park. He flagged down a patrolling deputy on Tuesday morning, per a press release.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Hall County Fire Rescue conducted water searches. Meanwhile, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) performed aerial searches. Approximately three hours after arriving on the scene Monday, the HCSO notified the public about Rutledge’s disappearance via Facebook. The search efforts resumed at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Swimmer Found His Friends Had Deserted Him

The preliminary investigation revealed that Rutledge swam to an island and, upon returning to shore, discovered his friends had left. Without his phone, he couldn’t call for help and spent the night at the park.

After his rescue, Rutledge mentioned that he had heard the GSP helicopters but was unaware they were searching for him.

Although the incident had a positive outcome, the sheriff’s office called it a good reminder to be cautious while swimming in Lake Lanier.

“That includes not swimming alone, communicating clearly with fellow swimmers, and keeping track of those who may be in your group. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is thankful Mr. Rutledge is safe!”, they added.

Meanwhile, Lake Lanier, named for Sidney Lanier, an 18th-century Georgia poet who wrote “Song of the Chattahoochee”, is the subject of local folklore and urban legends.

The lake was created in the 1950s by flooding valley communities that contained a cemetery. This helped fuel beliefs that it’s cursed. Historians say some unmarked graves and other structures were swallowed up by its waters.

However, the lake provided numerous benefits, including flood protection from the Chattahoochee River, which flows west of Atlanta.

Since 1994, over 200 people have tragically lost their lives in swimming and boating accidents on the lake, contributing to its somber history. Adding to its notoriety, the Netflix drama Ozark, known for its high body count, films scenes at Lake Lanier.