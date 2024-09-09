Missing Nurse Found Dead Days After Her Wedding, Neighbor Charged With Murder

A missing nurse in Oregon was found dead this week, just days after her wedding, leading to her neighbor being charged with murder.

On Saturday, September 7, the Beaverton Police Department announced on Facebook that Melissa Jubane, 32, who had been reported missing three days prior, was found deceased. This tragic discovery occurred just days after her wedding ceremony on August 24 in Hawaii.

On September 4, at approximately 10:10 a.m., police received a request for a welfare check on Jubane, an employee at St. Vincent Hospital in Portland. “[She] had not reported for her morning shift, raising concerns among her coworkers, friends, and family,” the department shared.

The Beaverton Police reported that Jubane was absent from her home. They reasoned that her lack of communication was considered unusual and concerning. After “unsuccessful” attempts to reach her and a lack of information from her bank and credit card transactions, she was classified as a missing person later that afternoon.

A Suspect Has Been Arrested and Charged

Meanwhile, Bryce Johnathan Schubert, a 27-year-old neighbor of Jubane, is now thought to have played a role in her disappearance after a thorough investigation.

On September 7, Schubert was arrested and charged with her murder, according to the Beaverton Police Department. “Melissa Jubane’s remains have been recovered,” the department added.

“This is an active investigation. While we acknowledge the significant community interest and concern, we must withhold further details to preserve the integrity of the investigation,” the Beaverton Police Department wrote.

The department offered its “heartfelt gratitude to the community members who have assisted with the search for Melissa.” They also extended their heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones.

The Nurse’s Wedding Ceremony Happened Days Before Her Apparent Murder

As reported by local outlet KHON 2, Jubane and her husband, Bryan Llantero, exchanged vows on August 24. They celebrated their union with friends and family the following day. Relatives shared with the outlet that the couple frequently traveled between Kalihi to spend time together during their decade-long relationship, which began when they first met at Mokuleia Beach.

Jubane opted to stay at her Oregon apartment, conveniently located near her workplace. Bryan stayed with his family in Bremerton, Washington, according to the outlet.

Jubane did not return to work on September 4. Meanwhile, her husband last heard from her around 6 a.m. that day.

“There was no Melissa,” Imelda told the outlet. “Her bag, wallet, and keys are missing, and her car is still parked in the parking garage.”

Imelda shared with the outlet that Bryan is heartbroken, and that his siblings and father traveled to Oregon as soon as his wife was reported missing. “I miss her,” Imelda explained. “I’m so happy Bryan met her, I told Bryan to always love her. They were happy, very happy.”

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign established to support Jubane’s family has raised over $73,000 to date.

The campaign describes Jubane as a “dedicated nurse who cared deeply for her family, friends, and patients. She touched countless lives with her kindness, compassion, and selflessness.”