missing-10-foot-stuffed-animal-mysteriously-reappears-at-autozone

On November 5th, an enormous 10-foot tall, 700-pound stuffed animal was stolen from a non-profit in Las Vegas. The huge dog serves as the mascot for a charity called The Good Deed Project. Somehow, thieves took the stuffed pup around 4 a.m., only to be found later on at an AutoZone in town.

Videos by Suggest

It’s strange that the burglars were able to move the stuffed animal, not only because of its size but because it was strapped and bolted down in front of the non-profit. According to the New York Post, the unknown thieves pushed the dog onto a trailer and threw a tarp over him before taking off.

(Photo via The Good Deed Project’s Facebook)

The giant mascot was later spotted by the sales manager of AutoZone just four days later, along with the trailer. The shop’s manager Javier Montano told News 8, “There was somebody asleep in the front. The hood was open. It had a battery charger like he was trying to charge the batteries, so I didn’t think anything of it.”

The man made a getaway, though, when he noticed that he had been caught. The NY Post reports that the suspect “scrambled to unhook the trailer”. He then was blocked in by someone as he was attempting to leave but quickly ran out of the car to hop a fence nearby.

Mandy Telleria, The Good Deed Project’s executive director, spoke to Fox 5 Vegas about the odd disappearance. She said, “I was in disbelief. How are you going to steal a 700-pound, 10-foot-tall dog?”

The Good Deed Project’s Mascot Is On The Mend

After the dog was found Telleria said, “I’m still in shock. I was hoping we’d find the dog, but I honestly didn’t think we were going to.”

The police are now on the lookout for the suspect, who is described as a 6-foot man in. his late 40s with gray hair and a gray beard.

The stuffed animal hasn’t returned to where he belongs just yet, though, as he is. considered evidence in the investigation. He was also damaged after the kidnapping and needs to be repaired.