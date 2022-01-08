Miranda Lambert Reportedly Secretly Trash-Talking Gwen Stefani’s ‘Pin-Thin Body’ Dubious Sources Claim

Does Miranda Lambert delight in trash-talking ex-husband Blake Shelton’s new wife Gwen Stefani? A tabloid writes this week that Lambert regularly makes fun of Stefani’s “pin-thin body,” though she’s careful to do so out of the public eye. Gossip Cop looks into the rumor.

Miranda Lambert Trashing Gwen Stefani’s Figure?

The latest edition of the Globe insinuates that there’s a cat fight going on between Miranda Lambert and Gwen Stefani with the headline “Miranda Claws Skinny Gwen!” The tabloid claims that “hourglass-shaped” Lambert can’t help but take “private pot shots” at her ex-husband’s new wife.

According to alleged insiders who spoke with the outlet, Lambert can often be found bragging behind closed doors that her “hunky toyboy spouse” Brendan McLoughlin “delights in a lover with more meat on the bones!” Despite the fact that it’s been almost seven years since Lambert and Shelton divorced, sources tell the magazine Lambert “can’t stop trash-talking Gwen.”

Lambert Still Sour Over Blake Shelton Split?

Miranda Lambert is allegedly still furious with her ex-husband over “getting dumped” and loves to “twist Blake’s tail” whenever she gets the chance. One so-called “insider” says that “any time Miranda can take a shot at Blake she will and that includes making catty remarks about Gwen.”

“Miranda has a lot of opinions about Gwen. Let’s just say, she’s not a fan,” another tipster snipes. Lambert apparently takes care to make sure her less than flattering opinions of Stefani stay out of the public eye, the source continues. “She’s careful not to say anything about Gwen in public — she doesn’t want the drama.”

With friends, however, Lambert will “comment on everything about Gwen, including her figure. Miranda is never shy about making it clear that she prefers her hourglass shape to Gwen’s pin-thin body.” The outlet then dives into a description of how Lambert supposedly keeps up that “hourglass shape,” with tipsters explaining that the “If I Was A Cowboy” songstress refuses to diet and “eats what she wants: barbecue, corn on the cob, biscuits and other calorie-heavy treats.”

Those sources also insist that Lambert gets most of her exercise from riding her horse. In conclusion, the tattler crows, “Privately, she snickers at Gwen for looking like she doesn’t eat more than a few field greens a day.” Let’s dive right into this body-shaming rumor.

Gossip Cop’s Take On This Body-Shaming Bonanza

First of all, pretty much everything about this article is insanely offensive. Whether a person is thin or fat, no one wants their bodies made fun of. It seems as if the Globe wrote this article purely to shame Gwen Stefani’s thin body, while still trying to fake body-positivity by praising Miranda Lambert’s. All it does is make the tabloid — and its unverifiable, probably made up source — look like total creeps.

Also, are we supposed to believe that Lambert eats like it’s a Fourth of July picnic every single day? We know she’s from the South, but even with that in mind, barbecue and corn on the cob everyday sounds extreme. Something tells us that the country songstress has a much more varied diet than this outlet’s ridiculous source claims.

What’s also hard to believe is the lie that Lambert is still hung up on her ex-husband, despite the fact that the two divorced way back in 2015. We think that the one who’s actually obsessed with that ancient history is none other than the Globe itself.

Last summer, the tabloid bogusly claimed Lambert and Blake Shelton were in a “toxic” feud over their competing Nashville restaurants, which we covered in full detail through here. This is the same outlet that falsely claimed that Lambert had thrown fellow country stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s marriage into a “crisis” in 2020. Read our full report on that rumor by clicking here. Let’s just say we have ample reason to distrust this particular tabloid and absolutely no reason to put our faith in their continuously shoddy reporting.