Sketchy Source Says Miranda Lambert’s Husband Supposedly Begging Her To Increase His Allowance

Is Miranda Lambert‘s husband getting impatient with her financial habits? One tabloid claims the former police officer isn’t happy with his compensation. Let’s take a closer look at the bizarre rumor.

Brendan McLoughlin ‘Begs’ Miranda Lambert For Cash?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Brendan McLoughlin is strapped for cash, so he’s asking his wife Miranda Lambert to put him on the payroll. McLoughlin left his job as an NYPD officer back in 2020 to live with Lambert in Nashville. But now that McLoughlin isn’t bringing home the bacon, he’s apparently asking his wife to start giving him an allowance. “Brendan doesn’t regret leaving his job with the NYPD,” an insider dishes. “But he’s forced to go to Miranda for money if he needs anything—like new socks. It’s especially awkward when it happens in front of friends.”

RELATED: Magazine Rumor Says Kelly Clarkson Apparently Infuriated Carrie Underwood With Album Snub

Sources say McLoughlin has held out all this time, budgeting the little cash that Lambert lets him have. “He’s mortified asking for money. It’s chipping away at his pride,” the tipster spills. “He already does so much for Miranda and happily cleans up after her and cooks for her. Giving him a salary like she does her roadies and band members would make him feel part of the team—and less like an emasculated husband. But she hasn’t said yes or no—and it’s driving him crazy.”

Miranda Lambert Rejecting Husband’s Salary?

Who in the world is this tabloid talking to? This alleged insider seems to know a lot about Brendan McLoughlin’s personal feelings on extremely private matters. If such a person existed, they’d surely be embedded deep in McLoughlin’s circle of trust. And for that reason, we’re confident that this tipster is full of it. This tabloid doesn’t have any spies lurking around the Lambert-McLoughlin household, and it’s just ridiculous to pretend that it does.

Furthermore, we’re willing to bet that money became a bit more free-flowing after Lambert and McLoughlin tied the knot. We’re sure he doesn’t have to beg his wife for sock money, and they probably have a really normal way of divvying out spending cash. Furthermore, we seriously doubt McLoughlin is so prideful that he refuses to take any money from Lambert that he hasn’t earned through traditional labor.

The man has been “unemployed” from the police department for two years now and reportedly spends his time as his wife’s security. Are we really supposed to believe that he’s been scraping by on crumbs? Of course not, and this story absolutely would not exist if Lambert was a man and McLoughlin was a woman. So, we have no trouble dismissing this sexist report.

An Increasingly Common Tale

While it’s a newer schtick for the National Enquirer, Lambert is far from the first woman to get this kind of treatment. According to the outlet, men who date older, wealthier women must be begging them for cash. Around this time last year, the rag claimed Madonna was refusing to give her boyfriend a pay raise. The magazine also alleged Corey Gamble was begging Kris Jenner to increase his allowance. Clearly, this story had nothing to do with Lambert and McLoughlin, and everything to do with the outlet’s own prejudice.

More Stories From Suggest