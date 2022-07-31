Sketchy Rumors Say Miranda Lambert Supposedly Refusing To Give Husband A Raise, Apparently Banned Him From Her Tour

Are Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin letting work come between them? Rumor has it, tensions are growing between the country singer and her ex-cop hubby. Here’s the latest gossip from the tabloids.

Miranda Lambert Driving Brendan McLoughlin Away?

Last year, the National Enquirer reported McLoughlin was starting to regret leaving his life behind in New York City to marry Lambert. Apparently, the former NYPD officer was tired of being paraded around by his wife and constantly doing everything she asks. “She’s gotten used to having him around 24/7 at her beck and call. He’s feeling crowded, not to mention embarrassed by those shirtless pictures,” one tipster charged. “Mutual friends think she should be warned to give Brendan some room and not treat him like a Vegas show guy.”

But we immediately doubted that anyone close to the couple would ever say such offensive things to any tabloids. What it really came down to was the magazine’s prejudice. According to the rag, there was something wrong with a man making less money than his wife, and McLoughlin should feel ashamed. But we seriously doubted he and Lambert subscribed to such outdated beliefs, and it seemed like all was well for the couple.

Miranda Lambert Banned Husband From Residency?

Then the National Enquirer claimed Lambert was getting paranoid that McLoughlin was going to stray. As the country icon prepared to take Las Vegas by storm, she was apparently telling her husband to stay home. “The last thing Miranda wants is having to worry about what Brendan is up to while she’s working her tail off,” an insider dished. “Las Vegas is paradise for handsome young men, and she doesn’t want him to be led into temptation.”

There were a few reasons we doubted this story. First of all, we weren’t sure how this magazine would have gotten this information, assuming it’s genuine. Was Lambert telling McLoughlin she was worried he’d cheat on her in Vegas? Or was she actually telling other people about her fears? Since neither option seemed very likely, we couldn’t take this story seriously. And considering the six-month-long residency wouldn’t start for another five months, we were sure the magazine was just blowing smoke.

Miranda Lambert Clutching Her Pocketbook?

Finally, the Enquirer returned with an even more bizarre story. This time, McLoughlin had resorted to begging Lambert for cash since she wouldn’t let him go out and get a paying job. “Brendan doesn’t regret leaving his job with the NYPD,” spilled one tipster. “But he’s forced to go to Miranda for money if he needs anything—like new socks. It’s especially awkward when it happens in front of friends.”

Obviously, this story was absolutely false. First of all, we seriously doubted McLoughlin has been penniless since 2020. It just didn’t make sense that he’d leave his job without at least discussing how he and Lambert were going to handle their finances. Furthermore, McLoughlin had reportedly been handling Lambert’s security detail all this time, and we seriously doubt he was just doing that for free. Clearly, the Enquirer was determined to spread lies about the couple, and we couldn’t trust a word it published.

