Miranda Lambert Allegedly Banned Her Husband From Joining Her For Vegas Residency, Dubious Insider Says

Is Miranda Lambert looking forward to some alone time during her Las Vegas residency? One tabloid claims the country singer told her husband to stay back in Nashville and hold down the fort. Here’s the latest gossip about Miranda Lambert’s marriage.

Miranda Lambert ‘Bans’ Husband From Vegas?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Miranda Lambert is packing her bags for her upcoming 24-show Las Vegas residency, but she’s told husband Brendan McLoughlin not to worry about coming with her. Apparently, Lambert is worried sick that Loughlin won’t be able to resist the temptations Vegas has to offer. “The last thing Miranda wants is having to worry about what Brendan is up to while she’s working her tail off,” an insider dishes. “Las Vegas is paradise for handsome young men, and she doesn’t want him to be led into temptation.”

The magazine notes that plenty of fans had their doubts about Lambert and McLoughlin’s marriage given their 7-year age difference, but Lambert is determined to keep her hubby all to herself. Apparently, McLoughlin has a history of infidelity in his previous relationships, so Lambert struggles to trust him completely. “Miranda knows that things could change on a dime with Brendan,” the tipster confesses. “So, she’s telling him to stay on their ranch in Tennessee—and keep out of trouble!”

What’s Going On With Her Residency?

There’s a lot to unpack here. First of all, we’re not sure if this magazine ever even glanced at the schedule for Lambert’s upcoming residency. Rather than 24 consecutive shows, Lambert is slated to perform three separate week-long lineups, each separated by about two weeks. While it’s unclear if Lambert plans to spend most of her off time in Vegas or back in Nashville, it would be hard to keep McLoughlin away for the nearly 6-month long commitment.

Furthermore, are we to believe that Lambert outright told McLoughlin that she’s scared he’s going to cheat on her in Vegas? Or, more baffling, that she’s told other people about her fears? Both of these ideas seem a bit outlandish, especially when you realize that Lambert’s residency doesn’t even begin until September. So, it’s safe to assume that this “insider” completely fabricated this story.

We’re sure that Lambert and McLoughlin have built some trust after three years of marriage. From what we can tell, Lambert seems completely secure in her relationship with Loughlin, and we’d assume that she’d want her husband by her side as she navigates this new phase in her career.

The Tabloid On Miranda Lambert

The National Enquirer won’t give Miranda Lambert a break. Last year, the outlet reported Lambert was plotting “revenge” on her ex-husband Blake Shelton. Then the magazine alleged Lambert was driving her husband away and making him regret ever leaving New York. And finally, the publication claimed Lambert was trying to get pregnant before Shelton’s new wife, Gwen Stefani. Obviously, the Enquirer has no qualms about inventing these insulting tales about Miranda Lambert.

More Stories From Suggest