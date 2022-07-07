Country Gossip Says Miranda Lambert Supposedly Furious Over Blake Shelton’s Rumored Comments About Her

Are Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert feuding? One tabloid claims country music’s favorite exes are badmouthing each other behind closed doors. Let’s take a closer look at the wild rumor.

Miranda Lambert Sick Of Fat Shaming?

The latest edition of the National Enquirer reports things are worse than ever between former spouses Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert. According to the article, Shelton is secretly mocking Lambert about her weight behind closed doors. The magazine explains how Lambert lamented about her figure during an impromptu appearance at a Brooks & Dunn concert last month. “I would have worn fishnets and Spanx if I’d have known I’d be up here,” the country icon remarked.

But sources say Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, got a real kick out of the whole ordeal. “She and Blake laughed about how he dodged a bigger-than-ever bullet when he left Miranda and hooked up with Gwen,” the tipster spills. “When their jokes made their way back to Miranda she was hurt.”

And yet, the same sources say Lambert is happier than ever despite the weight gain. “Miranda knows she’s put on weight and puts a lot of blame on the pandemic—and just being relaxed with Brendan [McLoughlin]!” the tipster muses, adding that Lambert got “a big ego boost” after she was honored by TIME as one of their 100 Most Influential People of 2022. “Miranda was hurt by Blake and Gwen’s insensitive comments. But she feels like she’s the winner here.”

Is Blake Shelton Making Fun Of His Ex?

This report is absolutely baffling. In order for this story to be true, Shelton would have to be making fun of Lambert in secret, but not too secretly so that Lambert could almost immediately find out about it. But his comments would also have to be so under-the-radar that no other outlet caught wind. Yeah, that doesn’t make sense to us either.

The truth is, Blake Shelton doesn’t really talk about Miranda Lambert publicly. Both Lambert and Shelton have moved on with their lives. They’ve married other people and seem happier than ever. So the notion of Shelton keeping tabs on Lambert’s weight is absolutely bizarre, let alone joking about it with his current wife.

But we’ve seen enough reports like these to know what’s really happening here: The tabloid wanted to make fun of Lambert’s weight without explicitly criticizing her, so it hid behind this bogus story about Shelton. But we aren’t falling for the outlet’s cruel charade. The tabloid is the real bully here.

The Magazine On Miranda Lambert

Of course, we’ve learned to approach the National Enquirer‘s reporting on Lambert with a healthy dose of skepticism. Earlier this year, the outlet reported Miranda Lambert was racing Gwen Stefani to see who could have a baby first. Then the magazine claimed Lambert banned her husband from joining her for her Vegas residency. And finally, the publication alleged Lambert and Shelton planned to go on tour together. When the National Enquirer can’t find any drama to report on, it simply invents it.

