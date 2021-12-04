Miranda Lambert Allegedly Driving Husband Away, Making Him Regret Leaving NYC, Insider Gossip Says

Is Miranda Lambert in danger of losing her husband, Brendan McLoughlin? One tabloid claims the couple is drifting apart. Here’s the latest on Lambert and McLoughlin’s marriage.

Brendan McLoughlin ‘Misses The Cop’s Life’?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports the honeymoon is over for Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert. While the couple has been inseparable since tying the knot in 2019, they may be in for a shake-up. McLoughlin retired from his job at the NYPD shortly after marrying Lambert, but the tabloid claims the former cop wants to return to the force. And sources say it’s because he is tired of being Lambert’s househusband.

“She’s gotten used to having him around 24/7 at her beck and call. He’s feeling crowded, not to mention embarrassed by those shirtless pictures,” an insider dishes. “Mutual friends think she should be warned to give Brendan some room and not treat him like a Vegas show guy. It’s kind of degrading — no wonder he’s missing the force and the male camaraderie and talking about returning to policing, even if it’s in Nashville.”

The tipster adds, “Miranda wouldn’t like that one bit, because she’s used to calling the shots, and this is an issue that’s bound to get worse unless she starts treating him with more respect!” But finally, the source insists the two are still crazy about each other, it’s just that they need to take more time for themselves. “The feeling if they’d both benefit from some independence at this stage of their journey,” the source concludes.

Brendan McLoughlin Tired Of Being Miranda Lambert’s ‘Boytoy’?

This story is completely baseless and offensive. First of all, we’re sure no one close to the couple is airing their dirty laundry to any tabloids. We seriously doubt this “insider,” if they even exist, has any insight into Lambert and McLoughlin’s marriage. Besides, all evidence suggests Lambert and McLoughlin are supportive of each other’s careers. If McLoughlin truly did want to return to the police force, we have no reason to believe Lambert would have a problem with that.

There’s nothing wrong with a husband making less money than his wife. While it’s obvious the tabloid has some outdated and controversial views on marriage, that doesn’t mean Lambert and McLoughlin do. From the looks of McLoughlin and Lambert’s Instagram pages, they look happier than ever.

Until there’s any genuine evidence to the contrary, it’s safe to say Lambert and McLoughlin are doing just fine.

The Tabloid On Miranda Lambert

This is far from the first time we’ve caught the National Enquirer spreading lies about Miranda Lambert. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed Lambert was trying to get McLoughlin into acting. Then the outlet alleged Lambert was trying to ruin her ex-husband Blake Shelton’s wedding. And more recently, the publication reported Lambert was out for revenge on Shelton. Clearly, the Enquirer isn’t reliable when it comes to the country star.

Our Top Holiday Gift Ideas

The Best Hostess Gifts Of 2021

The Best Gifts For The Person Who Has Everything (And Says They Want Nothing)

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

Finish Your Holiday Shopping Today With These Amazing Gift Baskets Perfect For Everyone On Your List