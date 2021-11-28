Miranda Lambert Allegedly Driving Her Husband Away With Bossy Behavior, Shocking Report Claims

Is Miranda Lambert cruising towards a divorce? One report says she bullies her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, with increasingly bossy demands. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Miranda’s Henpecked Hubby’

According to Star, McLoughlin’s years in the NYPD did little to prepare him for Lambert. “Brendan has been feeling henpecked for a while now, but lately it’s gotten so bad, he’s thinking about returning to his old police job,” a source reveals.

McLoughlin is apparently fed up with being treated like a piece of meat. His shirtless turns in Lambert’s music videos are embarrassing him. An insider concludes, “He was a great cop who has a lot to offer if he goes back to that line of work. But that doesn’t mean Miranda’s going to be happy about it.”

What’s Going On WIth Miranda Lambert?

This story isn’t really news as much as its pub trivia. Yeah, Brendan McLoughlin used to be a police officer. He retired from the force so he could work for Lambert. McLoughlin doesn’t give very many interviews, and he hasn’t expressed any desire to return to active duty. The claims in this story are relegated to this article, for there’s no evidence that he’s feeling “henpecked.”

The only evidence this story can cite is a shirtless McLoughlin feeling embarrassed. The former cop is in great shape and loves showing it off on social media. A few months ago, he posted a shirtless photo with the lads.

His Instagram feed is riddled with shirtless photos. It looks like he has no qualms showing some skin.

This is nothing more than a lazy tabloid leaning on the regressive “henpecked” trope. Gossip Cop has seen the phrase thrown at everyone from George Clooney to Prince Harry. These attacks are problematic to say the least. It’s like reading a gossip column from the 1950s where women shouldn’t have any agency. It’s despicable and all too common.

Other Tall Tales

This is a familiar trope from Star. It once accused Jennifer Lopez of controlling Alex Rodriguez’s life. In the eyes of this tabloid, any successful woman must be treating her partner cruelly. It’s inane.

As for Lambret, this tabloid promised she was getting a divorce after just 122 days with McLoughlin. It also promoted a reality show about Lambert’s love life, but that never entered existence. Star continues to demonstrate how little it really knows about Lambert’s life.