Miley Cyrus ‘Went Ballistic’ Over Ex Liam Hemsworth’s Marriage Plans With New Girlfriend?

Is Miley Cyrus refusing to accept the fact that her ex, Liam Hemsworth, plans to get married to his new girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks? According to one tabloid, Cyrus “went ballistic” when she heard the news. Gossip Cop gathered all the details to decide whether or not this narrative is true.

Miley Cyrus ‘Can’t Stand’ The Idea Of Liam Hemsworth Getting Married?

According to a report from the National Enquirer, Liam Hemsworth is planning to propose to girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, and Miley Cyrus can’t take it. Although Cyrus “shattered Liam’s heart by ditching him” shortly after they wed, she hasn’t gotten over him. “Miley is jealous of anyone getting close to Liam,” a source close to the singer leaks. The insider then says even if Cyrus wanted to reconcile with Hemsworth, “she doesn’t have a remote chance of getting him back.”

The fact that things are officially over forever with Hemsworth has “been a hard pill to swallow” for Cyrus. Despite Hemsworth finding love again, the outlet says Cyrus hasn’t been as successful, pointing out the various people she’s dated after Hemsworth. “For the first time Miley’s seeing the consequences of her brash actions,” the snitch reveals. Then, the source adds, “Miley’s hearing talk Liam’s planning to marry Gabriella and she can’t stand it!”

What’s Going On With Miley Cyrus?

So, is any of this true? Is Miley Cyrus going crazy over the idea of Liam Hemsworth being with somebody else? At Gossip Cop, we aren’t buying the National Enquirer’s latest claims about Cyrus and Hemsworth. First off, there have been no rumors of Hemsworth and Brooks getting (or being) engaged. The couple only recently made their relationship public, so engagement rumors feel a bit rushed.

Also, the narrative that Cyrus can’t get over Hemsworth is extremely unlikely. As of late, it doesn’t appear like Cyrus or Hemsworth are worried about what’s going on in the other person’s life. For what it’s worth, both Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have made statements explaining they’re still on good terms and care about each other after the split.

Wild Miley Rumors

Apparently, the National Enquirer thrives on generating false rumors about Miley Cyrus, like when it reported that Dolly Parton was trying to stage an intervention for the young star. Earlier in the year, the tabloid even alleged Cyrus was “wild about Harry Styles” and was “relentless in her pursuit of Harry” despite him “begging to be left alone.” Again, the story was entirely fabricated. The magazine used one quote from Cyrus to spin it into a narrative that portrayed her as desperate and abrasive. The only actual desperation here is from the Enquirer.