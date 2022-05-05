Tish Cyrus Allegedly Trying To Break Up Miley’s New Relationship Over Divorce From Billy Ray, Dubious Insider Says

Is Tish Cyrus trying to destroy Miley Cyrus’s new relationship? In a jealous rage stemming from her own divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, one rumor believes she wants Miley to be single just like her. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Miley’s Mom Ain’t Mad About Maxx!’

According to the National Enquirer, Tish does not want Miley’s relationship with Maxx Morando to move forward anymore. Since she’s divorcing Billy Ray, she apparently doesn’t want to see Miley dating a musician. “Tish was tired of hearing Billy’s complaints about not being a star anymore, and she doesn’t want to deal with another musician using Miley to make a name for himself,” an insider says.

The source says that the divorce is happening because of Billy Ray’s clinginess to Miley, as he’s supposedly bitter about his own career and needs her to stay relevant. Morando is apparently doing the same thing by hitching his wagon to Miley to help boost his own fame. “Maxx is a hungry young artist looking for any breaks he can get,” the snitch says. “No one said he’s using Miley, but years of Billy Ray complaining Miley could have done more to resurrect his career have left Tish feeling a little suspicious.”

A friend of Tish says she’s still bummed out Miley didn’t make it work with Liam Hemsworth. “Tish thought Liam was perfect for his daughter,” the friend says. He was already an established star so he couldn’t be a leech. An insider concludes that Miley empathizes with her mother, “but she is convinced Maxx is good for her.”

What’s Going On With The Cyrus Family?

First off, Miley Cyrus not a fool. This whole story paints her as an innocent victim who can’t tell when a man is using her for fame. Anyone who’s followed Miley in any way over the last decade knows she’s bold, brash, and isn’t a naive newcomer to the celebrity world. She and Monado have seemingly been together for months now, but you can’t say he’s using her for anything. There are no Instagram posts featuring Miley, nor are they collaborating musically.

This story really just exists to kick Billy Ray. We don’t really know why he and Tish are splitting up, but it doesn’t feel right at all to say Tish is against her musician daughter dating a musician when she was married to Billy Ray for over 30 years. The two issued a joint statement saying they’re splitting “not with sadness, but with love in our hearts.” That sure doesn’t sound bitter.

Clinging To The Past

If anything here needs to move on, it’s the Enquirer. It’s still clinging to Miley and Liam Hemsworth’s marriage of all things. That’s ancient history now and doesn’t need to be brought back up.

Just last week, the Enquirer ran an almost identical story attacking Billy Ray for his weak career. It’s as if the tabloid forgot about “Old Town Road (Remix),” which comfortably sits among the most successful singles ever released by any artist ever. Billy Ray has a career most would do anything for, so this whole narrative does not hold water.

