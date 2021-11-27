Mila Kunis Supposedly Treating Ashton Kutcher ‘Like A Child’ Amid Relationship Disputes, Dubious Insider Insists

Does Mila Kunis treat Ashton Kutcher like a third kid? One report says he doesn’t do his part around the house, so Kunis has to belittle him to do anything. Gossip Cop investigates.

Kunis Insults Her Beau?

According to Life & Style, Kunis thinks she has three children. According to an insider, “Mila bosses him around to try to get him to do his part with chores and parenting.” Kutcher spends too much time on the computer for Kunis’ liking as well. The insider concludes, “When he neglects simple housekeeping duties, she’ll scream at him. If Mila could, she would put Ashton in a time-out at least once a day.”

Think about what Life & Style is claiming here: it wants you to believe it has sources inside Kunis and Kutcher’s home. This so-called insider is privy to incredibly personal details like Kutcher’s screen time and skills at chores. The list of people who even know Kutcher’s computer usage is extremely small, and no one on that list would ever talk to this crummy outlet.

She Loves Her Husband, Shocking

In reality, Kunis supports her husband’s computer time. He is a venture capitalist after all. She glowingly praised him to Stephen Colbert. This story makes Kutcher out to be immaculate and casts Kunis in a Honeymooners-esque role of the nagging wife. It’s regressive and embarrassing.

Kunis and Kutcher appear in lockstep regarding their parenting. The two filmed a humorous video proving that they bathe their children. Gossip Cop can’t speak for what happens behind closed doors, but then again, neither can Life & Style.

Completely In Character

Bogus stories are the norm from this outlet. Just last week it ran a story about Kunis and Kutcher’s marriage developing cracks. It was the same old shlock about parenting differences and rival schedules. These That 70’s Show stars have been friends for decades and married for six years, so clearly they get along well.

Gossip Cop also debunked its article about Kunis and Kutcher developing trust issues. Their marriage was supposedly in crisis in February 2019 as well, yet they’re still happily married. Life & Style has proven time and time again that it’s the last place you should go to for an accurate window in Kunis and Kutcher’s life. There’s no evidence in this story whatsoever beyond some shady sources, so you can safely disregard this as nonsense.