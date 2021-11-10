Mila Kunis Supposedly Fighting Ashton Kutcher Over Parenting, Straining Their Marriage, Sketchy Report Says

Is Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher‘s marriage cracking under the pressure of raising kids? One tabloid claims quarantine took its toll on the couple. Let’s check in on the That ’70s Show sweethearts.

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher’s ‘Marriage Under Pressure’?

This week, Life & Style reports parenting pressures are taking their toll on Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Last year, Kunis admitted that she jumped on the opportunity to shoot a commercial just to take a break from her kids. “It was quarantine, and we were stuck with our children… and I was like, ‘Two days, baby! Two days off!'” Kunis remarked. “I hate saying it, but we were like, ‘Freedom!'”

But the tabloid claims Kunis and Kutcher were in need of more than a weekend getaway. “The cracks are showing in their relationship,” an insider dishes. “Like many couples, they fight over their different parenting styles, making day-to-day decisions, and who is carrying the most weight at home. It’s a difficult balancing act.”

The magazine recalls how Kunis convinced Kutcher to give up his chance to go into space on a civilian flight because she feared being left alone with their children. But now, Kunis is left manning the ship alone as Kutcher films a new romcom with Reese Witherspoon. “She’s not used to being a stay-at-home mom,” the source explains. “Mila doesn’t like being stuck at home. They’re trying to figure out a new normal as a family, but it’s hard.”

How Are Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Doing?

This report is incredibly exploitative. The tabloid took Kunis and Kutcher’s openness about the struggles of parenting and used it against them to sell magazines. Just because Kunis was honest about how hard it is to raise kids — especially during quarantine — that doesn’t mean there are “cracks” in her marriage. Besides, those comments are from a year ago and are not relevant in a story about the current state of their marriage.

As for Kutcher’s canceled trip to space — that happened five years ago now. Kunis urged Kutcher to back out of his space trip shortly after welcoming their second child in 2016. It only came to light recently when the trip actually happened and Kutcher explained why he wasn’t going. Besides, Kunis recently said she regretted not letting Kutcher go. “I want everybody to know I probably would have let him to go to space now, but now it’s too late,” Kunis revealed.

And finally, Kutcher isn’t the only one working. Kunis continues to voice Meg Griffin on Family Guy, she recently shot a movie called Luckiest Girl Alive, and she worked with Kutcher on an NFT animated series called Stoner Cats. Kunis isn’t being forced to stay home all day and take care of the kids. From what we can tell, Kutcher and Kunis have always parented as a team while still supporting each other’s careers. It’s obvious this tabloid just wanted to cast doubt on their marriage without having any evidence to prove there was ever anything wrong.

The Tabloid On Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis

Life & Style has a history of getting it wrong about Kutcher and Kunis. Back in 2019, the tabloid claimed their marriage was in “crisis.” Then the magazine alleged the couple was in couples counseling. And then the outlet reported the couple had trust issues. Obviously, Life & Style has no insight into Kutcher and Kunis’ marriage.