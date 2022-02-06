Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher’s Marriage Supposedly At Risk Over Fights And Arguments, Rumors Say

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher went from co-stars to lovebirds. The That ’70s Show stars wed in 2015 and have share children together, but all may not be well in paradise. Rumors continue to swirl about fights and arguments behind closed doors.

Does Kunis think Kutcher is a bad parent? Is he like a third child for her? What does an AT&T commercial have to do with anything? Here are a few rumors guaranteed to pique your interest.

Marriage In A Pressure Cooker

Per Life & Style, parenting strategies were ripping Kutcher and Kunis apart. Kunis and Kutcher took a weekend off to shoot a commercial together away from the kids, but one source said it was more than a getaway. “Like many couples, they fight over their different parenting styles, making day-to-day decisions, and who is carrying the most weight at home. It’s a difficult balancing act.” Kunis was sick of staying at home while Kutcher filmed movies, so conflict was brewing.

Parenting certainly isn’t easy, so were Kutcher and Kunis fighting over strategies? Read our report on the rumor here.

Kunis’ Third Child

In another report from Life & Style, Kunis had to boss Kutcher around as if he was another child. “When he neglects simple housekeeping duties, she’ll scream at him. If Mila could, she would put Ashton in a time-out at least once a day,” a source says. Kutcher was spending too much time on the computer for his wife’s liking.

The source in this story sure seemed to know some intimate details about Kutcher’s life. Does Kunis really think of Kutcher as a third kid she has to tutor and teach? Or does she love and respect him as an equal? Here’s what we found when we looked into Kunis’ parenting.

Livid Over AT&T

Kunis and Demi Moore recently teamed up for a funny AT&T commercial. The ad plays on the fact that the two went to the same high school, and share a relationship history. According to New Idea, Kutcher was not happy about it. “It means he’s going to have to deal with more headlines reminding everyone how he treated Demi,” an insider said. “But he couldn’t really say much since it was his wife’s idea.”

Kunis was proud of her commercial and it did attract headlines, but was Kutcher seriously bitter over his wife’s success? We broke down the Kunis-Moore history here.

