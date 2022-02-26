Mila Kunis Allegedly Almost Divorced Ashton Kutcher In 2019 Over Demi Moore’s Memoir, Insider Says

Did Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher almost call it quits over Demi Moore‘s memoir? One tabloid claims the couple barely pulled through the debacle. Here’s the latest gossip about Kunis and Kutcher’s marriage.

Mila Kunis Was ‘Close To Walking Out’ On Ashton Kutcher?

The latest edition of OK! reports Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher may look like they have a fairytale marriage from the outside, but they’ve secretly struggled to keep their family together. In fact, back in 2019, the couple was hanging by a thread. “Mila told pals things were so bad she was thinking about leaving Ashton,” an inside source dishes. “She was close to walking out.”

And while day-to-day stressors didn’t help things, the root of their problems was in Kutcher’s ex-wife Demi Moore’s memoir, Inside Out. In the book, the Ghost actress accused Kutcher of repeatedly cheating on her. When Kunis found out about her husband’s old womanizing ways, “she was questioning her trust in him,” the tipster notes. “Therapy ultimately taught them both the importance of learning to forgive and forget — and to focus on the future, not the past.”

The couple eventually called off their “divorce talks” and decided to put in the work on their marriage. And now, they’re doing better than ever. In fact, sources say they’re considering expanding their family. “There’s a lot of buzz that Mila could already be pregnant,” a snitch whispers. “She’s keeping very coy, but it certainly wouldn’t surprise anyone if she’s already expecting.”

Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis ‘Making It Work’?

There is absolutely no truth to this report. While many tabloids claimed Demi Moore’s memoir rocked Kutcher and Kunis’ marriage back in 2019 when it was released, that just wasn’t the case. Shortly before the book was published, Kunis defended her and Kutcher’s relationship. She explained on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, “We went into this relationship super transparent with one another, so we knew 100 percent each other’s faults, we knew exactly who we were… And we were like, ‘I accept you for who you are’.”

Then, in 2019, Kutcher and Kunis delighted everyone when they made a cheeky video calling out a tabloid cover story about them splitting.

Then the pair looked more in love than ever after stopping by The Tonight Show shortly after Moore’s memoir hit shelves.

And even more recently, Kutcher posted a video of his wife breaking “dry January” a bit early, which also tells us Kunis probably isn’t pregnant.

It’s obvious to us that this tabloid didn’t really have any idea what was going on in Kutcher and Kunis’ relationship.

Where Have We Heard This Before?

It’s even harder to trust OK! when it comes to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis considering its past reporting on the couple. Back in 2020, the outlet claimed Kutcher and Kunis had saved their marriage from the brink of divorce. Then the magazine reported just last year that the couple was trying to have a third baby. And finally, the publication alleged Kutcher and Kunis were “living separate lives.” Obviously, OK! isn’t reliable when it comes to the That ’70s Show sweethearts.

