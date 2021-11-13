Mila Kunis Allegedly Scared Of Demi Moore Talking About Ashton Kutcher On ‘Erotic Podcast,’ Questionable Tipster Said

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore share intimate secrets about Ashton Kutcher. Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop encountered a story about Kunis fearing what Moore could reveal on an “erotic podcast” about her hubby. Let’s look back on that story and see if anything actually happened.

‘Mila’s Fury Over ‘Sex Mad’ Demi’

According to New Idea, Kunis was losing her mind over what Moore would spill on her husband on a new erotic podcast. A “worried pal” of the Family Guy star says Kunis “already suffered humiliation” over Moore’s 2019 memoir. “It’s just too much but there’s nothing they can do about it,” the insider said. “Mila never shows it, but she’s always been deeply insecure about Demi and this is her idea of a nightmare.”

Talk about a specific nightmare. This story was very easy to debunk because Moore was never launching an erotic podcast. She wasn’t launching a podcast at all. Sana Feste hired her to as a voice actress for a scripted podcast, and that obviously had nothing about Kutcher in it. Since Kunis had nothing to worry about, Gossip Cop debunked the story.

Did The Podcast Happen?

Moore launched her educational podcast “Dirty Diana” months before this story even came out. It’s a passion project for Moore and has nothing to do with her ex-husband. Not every career move has to be dictated by vengeance. The scripted series ran for six episodes with no drama. We were right to debunk the story.

As for Kunis, the tabloids tried very hard to manufacture drama between her and Moore over Kutcher. In reality, Kutcher and Kunis remained mum on Moore’s memoir. Kutcher caught heat in the press, but neither attacked her in return. They’re still very much in love, as any cursory glance on social media will tell you. Here’s a video of them proving they bathe their children.

Other Tall Tales About Kutcher And Kunis

New Idea went on to claim Kutcher was openly flirting with Reese Witherspoon on the set of Your Place or Mine. Witherspoon and Kutcher are both happily married, so there was nothing to this story. This tabloid also reported in 2018 that Kutcher was angry over Kunis’s flirtation with Justin Theroux. Every couple of months, it invents a new marital crisis for the couple, yet they persist. There was never a podcast to get worried about in the first place, so this story was totally false.