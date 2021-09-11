Mike Wolfe’s New Girlfriend Leaving Him Over ‘American Pickers’ Co-Star Danielle Colby?

Is Mike Wolfe torn between his new girlfriend, Leticia Cline, and his American Pickers co-star, Danielle Colby? One magazine claims the reality star is caught in a classic love triangle. Here’s what we know.

Mike Wolfe’s New Romance ‘Heading For The Junkyard’?

The latest edition of the Globe reports American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is caught between two women. After filing for divorce from Jodi Faeth, Wolfe struck up a romance with fellow reality star Leticia Cline. It was apparently smooth sailing for Wolfe and Cline until Wolfe’s co-star, Danielle Colby, came into the picture. An inside source dishes that “everything was going great” between Wolfe and Cline “until she met Danielle.”

According to the tipster, Colby isn’t afraid to say “whatever’s on her mind” and “got Leticia all riled up.” The insider even claims Colby has told Wolfe that Cline isn’t the one for him. But Cline isn’t going to let Colby just step in. “Leticia is saying Danielle better back off her man — or else. These are two very tough ladies, and no one would be surprised if they get rough. But Mike’s not getting much sympathy from anyone, especially now that he’s parted ways with his old picker partner, Frank Fritz,” the insider speculates.

The outlet notes that Fritz recently left Pickers and burned his bridges on the way out. “Mike’s getting heat for what many consider a betrayal because Frank was his friend. Now the two women in his life aren’t getting along. He just can’t get a break!” the snitch exclaims.

‘Flirty Sexpot’ Feud Erupts?

So, is it true Danielle Colby has turned Mike Wolfe’s head away from Cline? Of course not. Cline and Wolfe were no strangers before striking up their romance. They had been friends for years, and Cline had even visited Wolfe while he worked on the show. It’s obvious Cline knew about Colby long before now, and we doubt she suddenly has such an issue with her. Colby even posted a sweet tribute to Wolfe, calling him her “big brother” and “best friend.” It’s obvious the co-stars are close and aren’t sabotaging each other’s relationships.

Sources recently told TMZ that Cline and Wolfe have gotten “pretty serious,” so we doubt their relationship has been shaken by someone Wolfe has known for years. It’s obvious the magazine just wanted to stir up drama in Wolfe and Cline’s new relationship.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Relationships

This isn’t the first time the Globe has claimed a celebrity couple was on the outs when they were really doing just fine. Earlier this year, the magazine claimed Faith Hill and Tim McGraw were divorcing. Then the outlet alleged Bill Cosby’s wife was divorcing him. And the tabloid is constantly claiming Barack and Michelle Obama are divorcing. It’s clear the Globe is more interested in making up divorce stories than finding out the truth.