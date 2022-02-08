Mike Myers Allegedly Desperate For A Comeback Amid Rumors About His On-Set Behavior

Is Mike Myers planning a comeback? One report says the Shrek star wants to return to the big screen, but his bad reputation is destroying his chances. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘His Rep Precedes Him’

According to Star, Myers used to be on top of the world. After the unmitigated disaster of The Love Guru, he’s largely disappeared. With his Netflix series The Pentaverate on the way, he’s on the precipice of a breakthrough. Sadly, his reported diva behavior has not gone away.

“This was Mike’s chance to change people’s perception of him, but he was still prickly and cool around set,” an insider says. The cast and crew apparently walked on eggshells whenever Myers was around, and former co-stars have called him “rude” and lamented experiences on his films. There are even stories about him supposedly requiring a person on set to give him chocolate whenever he desires.

To make matters worse, Myers has burned professional bridges as well. A deal with HBO in 2015 went nowhere, and he’s sued studios before as well. An insider concludes, “He’s known as a total diva. It just doesn’t pay to annoy him — ever.”

What’s Going On With Mike Myers?

This story acts like Myers disappeared in 2008. The Love Guru is one of Hollywood’s great bombs, but Myers is moving on. He’s popped up on his old Saturday Night Live stomping grounds many times. He’s had supporting roles in Inglorious Basterds and Bohemian Rhapsody. Throw in a Super Bowl ad for Hulu and Myers starts looking like an in-demand performer.

Mike Myers has powerful allies in Lorne Michaels, 20th Century Fox, Netflix, and David O. Russell. Myers is set to star in the latter’s upcoming film as well. It sadly doesn’t really matter what his reputation is: He’s still in demand, and a new Austin Powers or Wayne’s World would undeniably get made if he felt like it. A rep for Myers denies any issues on the set of Pentaverate, so this story doesn’t have a leg to stand on.

Other Shocking Rumors

Star does not have a good track record when it comes to Myers. In 2019, it claimed he and Vin Diesel would play D&D together. While both are fans of the tabletop game, that never happened. Gossip Cop would love to see Myers in a Fast & Furious, but that’s neither here nor there.

Myers is in some high-profile company now. Some actors but far more actresses have been slammed by this tabloid for supposed “diva demands.” Christina Aguilera, Anne Hathaway, and Caitlyn Jenner have all faced similar allegations, yet their careers are still intact. This is nothing more than a tropey story relying on incidents from decades ago.

