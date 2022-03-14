Mika Brzezinski Allegedly Running ‘Morning Joe’ With An Iron Fist, Bullying Husband Joe Scarborough, Network Rumor Says

Is Mika Brzezinski micromanaging Joe Scarborough behind the scenes of Morning Joe? One tabloid claims Brzezinski is the secret boss of the show. Let’s check in on the married co-hosts of the popular MSNBC morning show.

‘Formidable’ Mika Brzezinski ‘Cracks A Mean Whip’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Mika Brzezinski has taken control of Morning Joe. While Brzezinski and husband Joe Scarborough co-host the show, sources say there’s no question about who’s really in charge. “Make no mistake, Mika is the boss on-set and off. She is smart, intense, focused, and demanding,” a “former employee” dishes to the tabloid. “The two of them are opposites. Joe is a really nice guy, where she’s cold, ice-cold, and very, very bossy!”

Another source then spills about a terrifying display they witnessed while working on the show. “I remember the day we had a story about Paris Hilton coming up,” the tipster recalls. “Joe loves pop culture and would love to do more of it on the show, but Mika was having none of it. She marched in and took a lighter to the script! I’m not sure if Joe was turned on or horrified. Maybe a little of both!”

Mika Brzezinski ‘Wearing The Pants’?

There’s just no evidence to support this ridiculous, sexist story. First of all, Brzezinski is a seasoned journalist, but the tabloid twists this into her being “bossy” and “demanding.” But the magazine doesn’t stop at insulting Brzezinski. According to the article, Scarborough is also an emasculated wimp, incapable of standing up to his wife. In their many years doing the show together, this has never been Scarborough and Brzezinski’s dynamic. In fact, let’s take a closer look at this script burning incident the magazine dredges up.

It’s true that Brzezinski vehemently rejected a story about Paris Hilton and even tried to set it on fire. But notably, this incident took place in the show’s first season back in 2007, so it isn’t exactly a great indicator of the current dynamics on the show. Furthermore, Brzezinski and Scarborough weren’t together at the time—they were actually married to other people—so this insider’s speculation about Scarborough being “turned on” by the display was just completely out of line. In fact, when the staff of Morning Joe looked back on the incident in 2017, they were all able to make light of it.

More Newsroom Feuds From The Tabloid

Mika Brzezinski isn’t the first journalist the National Enquirer has accused of diva behavior. Last summer, the outlet reported Gayle King was throwing her weight around CBS and even threatening to quit if she didn’t get what she wanted. Then the magazine claimed Savannah Guthrie was controlling Today “like a tyrant” and pushing out her rivals. And then the publication alleged Tucker Carlson was forcing Sean Hannity out of FOX News. Clearly, the Enquirer doesn’t have the behind-the-scenes insight on these shows that it pretends to.

Similar Stories From Suggest

Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy’s Wife Is Another Familiar Face For Fox Watchers

‘The View’ Hosts Allegedly Want Whoopi Goldberg To Get Fired From The Show For Good, Source Claims

MSNBC Reportedly Down To Three Anchors To Replace Rachel Maddow, And One Is Apparently Chuck Todd

How ‘The Five’s’ Jesse Watters Met His Wife Emma