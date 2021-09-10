Mick Jagger Terrified He’s ‘Next To Die’ Amid Heart Problems, Upcoming Tour?

Is Mick Jagger afraid of going on tour? One report says the death of Charlie Watts has Jagger reckoning with his own mortality. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Terrified He’s Next To Die’

According to the National Enquirer, Jagger is worried that he could be the next member of the Rolling Stones to die. A source explains, “Mick is definitely feeling his mortality after Charlie’s passing… it’s made him wonder if his own end is around the corner.” He underwent heart surgery in 2019, so he’s reportedly worried that his heart may give out “sooner than he wants.”

While Watts and Jagger had their dust-ups over the years, Jagger is still hurt. A source explains, “Charlie was there from the very beginning and they cleared up their differences, so it was a big loss.” The death has Jagger questioning if his live-fast lifestyle, including world tours and a 34-year-old girlfriend, is still the way to go. A source concludes, “Charlie’s death has him thinking he needs to slow down.”

What’s Going On With Mick Jagger?

There’s very little substance in this brief story. The only proof comes from a so-called source repeatedly calling Jagger old. It’s also rather derogatory to write Melanie Hamrick off as just Jagger’s attempt to live “like a much younger man.” They’ve been together for seven years now and are raising a son together.

While Jagger is definitely saddened by his longtime drummer’s death, he’s not slowing down. The Rolling Stones have not canceled any shows and begin their “No Filter” tour on September 26 in St. Louis. It’s better to look at someone’s actions rather than a bogus and anonymous source. The upcoming tour alone proves Jagger is not slowing down.

Other Tall Tales

The Enquirer peddles in misery and fear-mongering. It regularly promotes stories about celebrities supposedly on the verge of death. Johnny Depp and Phil Collins were both supposed to die by Christmas, but neither did. Everyone from Robert Redford to Cher has been on their deathbed at some point, yet they’re still alive.

The Enquirer is obviously just trying to capitalize on the death of Watts. It’s despicable and predictable. Gossip Cop recently debunked the Globe for doing the exact same thing. It claimed Watts always hated Jagger and took a grudge to the grave. While Watts famously socked Jagger in the 1970s, they settled their differences decades ago.

Watts was the heartbeat of the Rolling Stones, and it can’t be easy for the group to tour without him. Tour they will, for neither the band nor Jagger are slowing down.