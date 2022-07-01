Rude Rumor Claims Mick Jagger Supposedly Thinks He’s ‘Next To Go’ In Rolling Stones

Did Mick Jagger change his ways after the death of his bandmate Charlie Watts? One tabloid claims the rocker’s tragic passing finally tamed the Rolling Stones. Let’s check in on the classic rock band.

‘Party’s Over’ For Mick Jagger?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Mick Jagger got spooked after his bandmate Charlie Watts passed away at age 80. Apparently, Jagger and the remaining Stones—Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood—are making some big lifestyle changes to ensure they don’t meet the same fate. “They never thought this day would come, but it’s turned out for the best and made them a lot sharper and happier—on stage and off,” one spy dishes.

“They used to think nothing of partying for days on end—especially Keith. Now they turn down party invites all the time, and most nights they’d rather stay home with a mug of tea.” And sources say Wood’s death hit Jagger especially hard. “Mick’s terrified he’ll be the next to go, and he’s doing everything he can now to make up for all his years of excessive living. He’s constantly popping vitamins and downing all sorts of healthy elixirs,” the tipster muses. “They’re simply too old to keep up those rock star antics!”

Rolling Stones Have ‘New Lease On Life’?

So, are the Rolling Stones finally changing their ways? That’s a complicated question. According to the tabloid, the Stones were still partying the nights away and abusing substances before Watts’ passing. But that just isn’t true. The band has completely cleaned up their acts over the last couple of decades. Even Keith Richards, who arguably struggled the most with sobriety, gave up alcohol in 2018. It wasn’t Watts’ death that inspired them to change their ways. They individually made that decision in their own time.

But that isn’t to say that Watts’ passing didn’t hit them hard. Jagger recently opened up about how much he misses his bandmate. “I miss Charlie on many levels. Like, I miss wanting to play him this new groove and I want to say how badly England have done in the Test match yesterday. You know, I miss him a lot,” Jagger admitted.

And while Watts’ passing didn’t inspire them to do a 360 turn on their lifestyles, it possibly pushed them to preserve their memories while they still can. The remaining band members recently sat down for an in-depth docuseries about their journeys titled My Life as a Rolling Stone.

The BBC series is said to be the only one of its kind, taking a deep dive into each band member’s story with each episode. So, if fans are still unsure about how they’ve handled the stress of a 60-year-long career, they can now get all of the details from the horses’ mouths in the new series.

The Tabloid On Mick Jagger

Of course, we knew that the National Enquirer probably wouldn’t play fair when it came to the Rolling Stones frontman. Shortly after Watts’ passing, the magazine was quick to capitalize on the rocker’s death by claiming Jagger feared he would be the next to die. And most recently, the publication alleged Jagger was upsetting his girlfriend with his “horndog” ways. Clearly, the Enquirer isn’t a reliable outlet anywhere the legendary musician is concerned.

