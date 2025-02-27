Michelle Trachtenberg’s Boyfriend Breaks His Silence Following Her Sudden Death

Hours after it was first reported that Michelle Trachtenberg suddenly passed away at the age of 39, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star’s boyfriend, Joy Chen, spoke out.

According to the Daily Mail, the talent agent, 63, answered the door of the Trachtenbergs’ Sherman Oaks home. He was first romantically connected to the actress in 2020.

He stated that the family “will not be commenting on the tragedy.”

Michelle Trachtenberg wished Jay Cohen a happy Valentine’s Day days before her death in an Instagram post.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the man who sits still long enough for me to paint his face,” she wrote in the post, which featured a photo of her and Cohen dressed as Jekyll and Hyde for Halloween.

Cohen is a partner of the Hollywood talent agency Gersh, which Trachtenberg became a client of in 2024.

“I started out as an investment banker in New York, made my way to L.A.,” Cohen said in 2015. “Financed some movies for people by accident so I learned how to make movies because I invested in a movie and turns out the producers didn’t understand they weren’t supposed to the the money home.”

He then added, “So I took the movie over, learned all about film production, started a production company with Dustin Hoffman, made a lot of movies.”

Michelle Trachtenberg Was Found Dead In Her New York City Apartment By Her Mother

Michelle Trachtenberg was discovered unresponsive in her New York City apartment by her mother in the early hours of Wednesday, Feb. 26. Her death is not being investigated as suspicious by local law enforcement.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive,” the NYPD shared in a statement. “EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased. Criminality is not suspected.”

Sources also told ABC News that the actress may have suffered complications following a liver transplant.

Along with Buffy, Michelle Trachtenberg appeared in TV shows such as Mercy, Weeds, Gossip Girl, and Truth or Scare. She made her film debut in Harriet the Spy and starred in Eurotrip, 17 Again, Inspector Gadget, and The Scribbler.



