Michelle Pfeiffer Demands Nicole Kidman ‘Back Off’ Her Husband, Report Says

Is Michelle Pfeiffer seething with jealousy over husband David Kelley‘s close relationship with Nicole Kidman? One tabloid claims the Scarface actress is warning Kidman to stay away from her husband. Let’s take a look at the rumor.

Michelle Pfeiffer Tells Nicole Kidman ‘Back Off’?

This week, Woman’s Day reports Michelle Pfeiffer is “seeing green” over her husband David Kelley’s close working relationship with actress Nicole Kidman. Kidman made a big splash in the television world as she joined Kelley’s project Big Little Lies. Kidman also joined Kelley in The Undoing and Nine Perfect Strangers, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in television. But as Pfeiffer watched the accolades roll in, she began to wonder why she’s never worked with her husband.

While Pfeiffer isn’t worried about Kelley straying romantically, she wants a piece of Kidman’s success. An insider dishes, “Michelle isn’t the jealous type, but she’s like every other actress. She wants that juicy role just as much as the next person.” The source claims Pfeiffer feels like a “third wheel” wherever Kidman is concerned. “Michelle’s tired of Nicole getting all the glory and is demanding that she star in David’s next project.”

Michelle Pfeiffer ‘Demands’ Her Husband Cast Her In A Project?

There’s a lot to unpack here. First of all, the tabloid implies that Michelle Pfeiffer has never worked with Kelley before because she didn’t believe in his work. That notion is completely ridiculous. Plenty of famous couples keep their work life and home life separate for the health of their relationship. We have no reason to doubt that after 28 years of marriage, Pfeiffer is anything other than proud of her husband.

Besides, Pfeiffer isn’t exactly hurting for roles. The iconic actress consistently books exciting projects. Pfeiffer is currently starring as Betty Ford in a TV series about the former first ladies of the United States for Showtime. She’s also slated to return as Janet Van Dyne in Marvel’s next Ant-Man and the Wasp film. And she’s even attached to legendary director Francis Ford Coppola’s next star-studded film, Megalopolis. Despite the tabloid’s portrait of her, it’s obvious Pfeiffer has no reason to be jealous of Kidman.

The Tabloid On Nicole Kidman

But we wouldn’t expect accuracy from Woman’s Day anywhere Nicole Kidman is concerned. Late last year, the tabloid claimed Kidman was jealous that her husband, Keith Urban, was working with Rita Ora. Then the outlet reported Kidman was fighting with Debra Messing over the role of Lucille Ball in the upcoming biopic of the I Love Lucy star. The magazine even alleged Kidman was “embarrassed” by Keith Urban’s “violent altercation” at an opera house. The magazine just isn’t reliable when it comes to the Eyes Wide Shut actress.