Michelle Obama Allegedly ‘Bullied’ Barack Into Getting Some Therapy, Bizarre Report Claims

Did Michelle Obama manipulate Barack into seeking therapy? One tabloid claims the former first lady told her husband he needed to get in touch with his emotions. Here’s what we know about Barack Obama’s recent soul-searching.

Michelle Obama Shows Barack ‘Who’s Really The Boss’?

The latest edition of the National Enquirer reports Michelle Obama put her foot down about Barack’s mental health. According to the tabloid, Michelle “bullied” Barack into spending time with Bruce Springsteen in a bid to help him get in touch with his feelings. Springsteen has long been an advocate for therapy after some intense battles with depression, and Michelle figured Barack could use a bit of that self-awareness.

Barack said in a recent interview that Michelle had encouraged him to connect with Springsteen. “Michelle says, ‘You know, you need to spend more time with Bruce.’ And I said, ‘Well, why’s that?’ She said, ‘He understands all his failings and flaws as a man and you don’t seem to understand as well just exactly how messed up you are,'” And now, Barack has teamed up with Springsteen for a joint podcast called “Renegades: Born in the USA.” But the tabloid claims Michelle is feeling like the real “boss” of the house now.

What’s The Point?

While it’s true Michelle encouraged Barack to spend more time with Springsteen, it wasn’t in a bid to get power over her husband. First of all, Barack’s story was about when he and Michelle first became friends with Springsteen. Barack’s decision to start a podcast with Springsteen came much later after becoming close with the artist.

We’re sure Barack is just grateful his wife encouraged him to spend more time with someone that would become a close friend. There’s no reason to read any more into it than that.

We’re sure Michelle and Barack aren’t fretting over who’s the “boss” around their home. It’s obvious the tabloid was just trying to create drama in their marriage, even if it was over an extremely mundane anecdote. But the couple just celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary, and they seem happier than ever.

The Tabloid On Barack And Michelle Obama

This isn’t the first time the National Enquirer has been wrong about the Obamas’ marriage. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed Michelle gave Barack a $175 million divorce ultimatum. Then the magazine alleged Michelle was getting a $1 million makeover to save her marriage. The outlet even reported Michelle resented Barack for making her give up her career to have children. Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t reliable when it comes to the Obamas.