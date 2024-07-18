Michael Strahan’s Teen Daughter Reveals She’s Cancer Free After Tough Health Battle

Less than a year after she had emergency surgery to remove a large medulloblastoma, a type of malignant tumor, in her cerebellum, Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella announced she was officially cancer-free.

In her latest vlog, “Goodbye Hospital,” Isabella revealed to be back at the Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center in Durham, N.C., where she was having her chemotherapy port surgically removed.

“My side hurts a lot. It feels like I got stabbed,” Michael Strahan’s daughter declared. “I was like, ‘Oh it doesn’t hurt that much.’ I think it’s because all of the stuff wore off…”

She then noted, “I can’t stand up straight.”

Isabella continued to recall the painful experience. “I also feel like the tube was going into my heart because my heart started cramping. I don’t know if that’s supposed to happen but… not enjoyable. It definitely doesn’t feel great.”

She then showed her bandaged incision. After doing an MRI, she went to her final doctor’s appointment to review the scans. With an ear-to-ear smile, Isabella proudly announced she was cancer-free.

“It was a great, great scan,” Michael Strahan’s daughter said. “Everything was clear. Cancer-free and everything is great. I don’t have another doctor’s appointment until October.”

Isabella also reflected on the relationships she made during the intense cancer journey. “I miss my doctors already and everyone who’s helped me because they’re all so nice,” she continued.

“I feel like I’m just saddened today knowing that I wasn’t gonna be going back for a while because I love them so much. So, that was my last hospital vlog until October!”

Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Celebrated Her Final Round of Chemotherapy Last Month

The official cancer-free announcement came a little more than a month after Michael Strahan’s daughter finished her fourth and final round of chemotherapy.

Celebrating the big milestone, Isabella danced around with a crown on her head with her twin sister Sophia. The two showed off their move to Bryan Tiller’s “Let’Em Know.”

Michael Strahan joined in on the celebration by sharing a video of Isabella ringing her end-of-chemotherapy bell. While still wearing the crowd, Isbella rang the bell and immediately started hugging everyone around her.

“[Isabella] you are a SUPERWOMAN!” Michael declared on Instagram. The Good Morning America co-host continued by stating, “Ringing that bell, finishing chemo, and on your way. You continue to fight with a smile on your face, strength, and determination. I am one proud Dad! Love you, Bella!”