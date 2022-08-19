Sketchy Source Says Michael Douglas Apparently Had To Get Plastic Surgery To Keep Up With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Did Michael Douglas just have work done? One report says the Wall Street star recently went under the knife for some cosmetic help keeping up with his much younger wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones. Loads of tabloid stories prey on their age difference, and any story insulting someone’s look raises an eyebrow. Let us investigate.

‘Michael’s Mug Looks Younger’

According to the Globe, Douglas is getting himself de-wrinkled to keep up with Zeta-Jones. The two-time Academy Award winner supposedly fears he’ll be dumped if he doesn’t look younger. “She’s still so young and vibrant, it’s understandable he’s worried about losing her,” a spy reveals.

Friends are apparently talking about what kind of work Douglas might have done. “Michael’s got a spring in his step and looking way less wrinkled. He’s been hitting the gym too,” one insider says. A doctor who hasn’t treated Douglas believes he’s had Botox to soften his face. The tipster concludes that Zeta-Jones will love her husband no matter what, but she doesn’t mind having a younger suaver version of Douglas back.

How Is Michael Douglas Doing?

How would getting plastic surgery help Douglas keep up exactly? It’s not like getting Botox will suddenly give him more energy or exuberance. All it could do is clear some wrinkles up. The very premise of this article just doesn’t make sense.

Zero evidence is actually provided by Globe outside of so-called anonymous friends and doctors. Real pals of Douglas would never cruelly discuss his appearance to such a trashy outlet, and the doctor in this story has never treated Douglas. The devil’s in the details here, and the story is very careful to say Douglas may have had work done. This amounts to nothing but speculation.

As this story hit newsstands, Zeta-Jones posted a charming Instagram video of herself, Douglas, and their children all dancing together. It’s hard to tell if Douglas had life-changing work done because of the lighting, but if he did, it must have been really subtle. What is obvious is how close everyone is. These two definitely are not breaking up over his lack of energy.

Age Is A Frequent Target

There are tons of possible ways you could bogusly target the marriage of Douglas and Zeta-Jones, yet tabloids constantly tell the same old story: Zeta-Jones is too young for the marriage to last. She’s been debunking this rumor since 2001. She was totally unbothered when they got together, so why would she care now that they’ve spent over 20 years together?

The Globe has beat this drum too many times to count. Just last month, it claimed Douglas couldn’t keep up while Zeta-Jones was just as active as ever. One year ago, Zeta-Jones was supposedly begging Douglas to stop getting plastic surgery. Once again, it painted Douglas as extremely self-conscious about his age. If the age difference was going to break up Douglas and Zeta-Jones, then surely it would have happened by now. They’re doing just fine, and he looks the same as he has for years, so this story is totally false.

