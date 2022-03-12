Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones Facing Renewed Divorce Rumors After Selling Shared Apartment, Gossip Says

Are Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones staring down a divorce? One report says they’re selling one of their apartments because the thrill is gone. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘What Went Wrong?!’

Per New Idea, divorce rumors are ramping up regarding Douglas and Zeta-Jones. The Wall Street star showed up at the SAG Awards with his son, not his wife, and everyone noticed. An insider explains, “Michael was nominated for an award, and his son didn’t seem especially thrilled to be there. Catherine adores awards season. It’s very unlike her not to be here.”

As divorce rumors spread, friends apparently began questioning Zeta-Jones’s overly happy Instagram posts, as if she was covering for drama. The smoking gun is the listing of their New York apartment, the source says. With both their careers soaring, they’ve had little time with one another and seem to be distanced.

“The time apart hasn’t been good for Catherine and Michael,” the insider says, “Michael’s the kind of man who wants his wife around as much as possible, so the distance has caused strain between them.” The two have fought back from tension before, so only time will tell if they can figure it out again.

What’s Going On With Michael Douglas?

If Michael Douglas needed to marry someone who would be at his beck and call, then why would he marry Catherine Zeta-Jones? She was already internationally known when they met, so this tabloids characterization just cannot match reality.

In fact, none of this story makes very much sense. It acts like there’s drama between Zeta-Jones and Douglas over the SAG awards, but she was very supportive on Instagram.

New Idea then attempts to handwave her support as being too kind, which is just lunacy. If Zeta-Jones had posted nothing, you’d best believe she would have been attacked for that instead. You can’t win this game.

As for the apartment, Zeta-Jones and Douglas own multiple places in NY and are attempting to sell some off during the seller’s market. It’s all fairly banal.

Other Douglas Myths

Last July, New Idea announced the marriage between Douglas and Zeta-Jones was effectively over. It was not. It later announced friends were worrying about Douglas’ squabbles with his wife and an impending breakup. Sound familiar? The tabloid is just repeating itself.

Case and point is its story from October exploring Zeta-Jones and Douglas’ most recent rough patch in quarantine. Through all these stories, the two stars have publicly supported one another, so this narrative is patently absurd. They’re doing just fine.

