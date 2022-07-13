Dubious Rumors Say Michael Douglas Supposedly Near Divorce From Catherine Zeta-Jones, Apparently Struggling With 25-Year Age Gap

Are Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones struggling to keep their romance alive? Multiple tabloids have warned that their 25-year age gap would inevitably drive them apart. Let’s see how the couple is doing 22 years into their famous marriage.

Michael Douglas Bracing Himself For Divorce?

Earlier this year, Michael Douglas raised some red flags by showing up to an awards show with his son instead of his wife. And, according to New Idea, it was a sign that he and Catherine Zeta-Jones were counting their days as a married couple. But when the outlet noticed Zeta-Jones and Douglas were selling their New York apartment, it was certain there was trouble in paradise.

After a little digging, we found that the magazine incited a panic over nothing. Despite not being able to attend, Zeta-Jones voiced her support for her husband via Instagram. As for them selling their apartment, there really wasn’t anything strange about that. The couple owned multiple NYC properties, and they were trying to sell some of them off for a profit. Nothing out of place there.

Michael Douglas Going Through ‘Serious Rough Patch’?

Then OK! reported that things were worse between Douglas and Zeta-Jones than they were letting on. The tabloid mentioned Zeta-Jones’ awards show absence as well, adding an insider’s testimony about how they’ve grown apart. “They are like two ships passing in the night,” one source noted. But by the end of the article, the tipster changed their tune. “[Their loved ones are] confident Catherine and Michael will be able to work through their problems and come out on the other side.”

But the outlet was spewing all of the same talking points. Once again, there was nothing suspicious about Zeta-Jones’ awards show absence. Representatives for the couple had already denied the rumors of tension, and Zeta-Jones even posted an adorable photo of herself and Douglas on Instagram shortly after the incident. It’s no surprise that the magazine jumped to conclusions here—it’s what they do—but it seemed like it was time to let this horse lie.

Michael Douglas And Catherine Zeta-Jones Struggling With Age Gap?

Finally, the Globe narrowed down the couple’s alleged problems to one source: their 25-year age gap. Apparently, it “was always going to bite them at some point,” an insider revealed. “That’s what Michael’s dealing with right now as he closes in on his 80s and becomes way less agile and energetic.” Meanwhile, Zeta-Jones was still hitting up the golf course and getting “admiring looks” from younger guys.

Of course, we weren’t buying this story either. First of all, Douglas may be getting older, but he’s far from slowing down. The actor still has a thriving career, and we’re sure he approaches his family life with the same energy. But the main part we took issue with was the timing. Why now? The couple has been together for 22 years and they have two children together. If their age gap never hurt them before, we’re sure it hasn’t made them any less in love all these years later.

