Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones Allegedly Heading For $500M Divorce After ‘Serious Rough Patch,’ Insider Says

Are Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones about to throw in the towel? The rumor mill says they’re on the verge of splitting up for good. Are the Academy Award winners really going to court? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘It’s Over’ For Michael Douglas’ Marriage?

The cover story of OK! concerns the marriage between Douglas and Zeta-Jones. The Chicago star did not accompany her husband to the Screen Actors Guild Awards. An insider says, “As Catherine’s friends will tell you, she loves a red-carpet event, so it just seemed odd that she wouldn’t be there to support him.” The skipped show has led to whispers of unrest between Douglas and Zeta Jones.

An insider explains that a serious rough patch is throttling the marriage. “They are like two ships passing in the night,” the source says, adding that the age difference is haunting them—as is Zeta-Jones’ booming career. This comes after a reported 2021 police call to Douglas’ house, which also got folks talking about a dispute.

While onlookers call their body language “forced and showy,” the two are apparently not ready to give up the marriage. Unnamed loved ones say they’re “confident Catherine and Michael will be able to work through their problems and come out on the other side.”

What’s Going on With Catherine Zeta-Jones?

First of all, Catherine Zeta-Jones did publicly support her husband during the SAG Awards. While she didn’t attend the award show, she did make Instagram posts from home. Her absence has led to an avalanche of absurdity, but the two are obviously still together. They looked stunning in a brand new post by Zeta-Jones.

Reps for Zeta-Jones and Douglas deny this story. There are limitless reasons why Zeta-Jones wouldn’t want to go to the SAG Awards right now, so it’s just reckless speculation to say it’s because of a rough patch. She still took the time to express public support, something this outlet conveniently ignores.

All The Greatest Hits

Everything else in this story is hogwash as well. Zeta-Jones doesn’t mind the age difference or they wouldn’t have wed in the first place, let alone stay married for over 20 years. It says Zeta-Jones’s career resurgence is hurting the marriage as if Douglas is left in the lurch. He was literally just nominated at the SAG Awards.

Gossip Cop already busted the supposed emergency phone call from Zeta-Jones when In Touch ran a cover story about it last year. These calls leave paper trails, and we could find no evidence of anything happening. OK! routinely publishes stories about Douglas and Zeta-Jones drifting apart, yet they’re still happily married.

