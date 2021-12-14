Meghan Markle’s Morning Routine Allegedly Involves Googling Her Own Name Several Times, Anonymous Gossip Says

Has Meghan Markle become obsessed with what people are saying about her online? One tabloid claims Markle can’t help but Google her name several times a day. Let’s take a look at this latest piece of royal gossip.

Meghan Markle ‘On Google Alert’?

A recent edition of OK! reports Meghan Markle is keeping a close eye on her public image. In fact, the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly made a habit of Googling her name several times a day. “It’s the first thing she does every morning,” an inside source tells the tabloid. “Then she’ll check websites right until bedtime, even though she’s got alerts set up to keep track of everything people say about her.”

Apparently, Markle is keeping such a close watch because she’s in the process of reinventing herself as an entrepreneur and social activist. “She feels like she needs to keep track of the positive and negative,” the tipster explains. “Unlike Harry, who knows about to block some of this stuff out, Meghan’s ego and sensitivity know no bounds. It’s driving him up the wall.”

Meghan Markle Struggling To Block Out Negative Press?

We’re not buying this story. First of all, if Markle were trying to keep up with everything the media is saying about her, it would be a full-time job. Despite her pleas for privacy, Markle is one of the most talked-about people in the world. Not only would a habit like this be mentally exhausting, but it would also ultimately be futile. Truthfully, there is no public consensus for Markle to keep track of. Some people love her, some people hate her, but mostly, people just want to know about her life.

Besides, unless this tabloid somehow got a record of Markle’s internet history (which we doubt) there’s no way they would know about this alleged habit — even if it did exist. It’s obvious that the magazine or its so-called “insider” made up this story to make Markle look bad. Until any real evidence arises to support this story, it’s safe to assume it’s a work of fiction.

The Tabloid On Meghan Markle

This is far from the first time OK! has been wrong about Meghan Markle. Not long ago, the magazine claimed Prince Harry and Markle were planning a second non-royal wedding in California. Then the tabloid alleged Markle was “kicking up a fuss” by demanding they be allowed to visit the UK for Christmas. Then the outlet reported Harry was rushing off to the UK against Markle’s wishes. Obviously, OK! doesn’t have any insight into the Sussexes’ lives.

