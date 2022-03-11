The Rumored Reason Why Meghan Markle Went Into Hiding For 102 Days

Has Meghan Markle been in hiding for the past few months? One tabloid claims the Duchess of Sussex has kept out of the spotlight for a specific reason. Here’s what we know about what’s keeping Markle at home.

Meghan Markle In Hiding?

This week, OK! reports Meghan Markle’s camera-shy attitude lately has been raising alarms. While Markle spent years in the public eye, the duchess recently went an unheard-of 102 days without being photographed. Fans were especially concerned when Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie attended the Super Bowl without her. But now that Markle has been spotted out once again, sources have gotten clarity as to why she’s been so hard to find.

“There’s all this buzz about what Meghan could be hiding and why she suddenly vanished. But she and Harry are simply getting on with life,” an insider dishes. “The paychecks Meghan and Harry are taking home are massive, but with that comes a huge amount of responsibility — and Meghan certainly feels the weight of that. [Markle’s] a perfectionist, so it makes sense that right now work is taking precedence over things like going out to a football game.”

And sources say that Markle is also dividing her energy between her children, Archie and Lilibet. “Meghan is very hands-on with the children, who keep her going from morning until night,” the source explains. But that isn’t to say that Markle doesn’t know how to destress. “She’ll still have a few get-togethers,” the tipster concludes. “It’s not like she’s shutting everyone out, and Meghan’s mom is often around, too… Meghan is happy laying low. But when she’s got a reason to be out and about, she will be.”

Where Is The ‘Disappearing Duchess’?

The tabloids often take this route where they invent an issue and then slowly backtrack, explaining why there’s really no need to worry about it—and that’s the strategy this rag is using. Meghan Markle didn’t “vanish” and she hasn’t been in “hiding.”

Since giving up her acting career and leaving royal life, Markle is rarely spotted at publicity events. If it isn’t for business or charity, Markle likely isn’t going to show—that just isn’t her job anymore. And since there weren’t any events over the past few months that anyone expected her to attend, it’s no surprise that she’s kept a “low profile.”

And the magazine was completely in line by mentioning that the duchess has a full plate. Both Markle and Prince Harry have been hard at work with their various business ties, and they have two young children—both under the age of 3—to worry about at home. We don’t need special “insiders” to tell us that working parents keep busy lives. So, no Markle wasn’t in hiding, but, yes, she does spend a lot of time at home. The situation is no more complicated than that.

The Magazine On Meghan Markle

Besides, OK! isn’t the most reliable source when it comes to Meghan Markle. Not long ago, the outlet claimed Markle was feuding with Kristen Stewart for her portrayal of Princess Diana. Then the magazine reported both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were expecting babies in 2022. And more recently, the publication accused Markle of “taking advantage” of Princess Eugenie. Given its history, OK! can’t be trusted to report accurately on the Duchess of Sussex.

