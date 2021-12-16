Meghan Markle Reportedly ‘Off The Rails,’ Controlling Prince Harry’s Bank Accounts, Royal Rumors Say

Is Meghan Markle out of control? Rumor has it that the Duchess of Sussex is keeping Prince Harry under her thumb while sabotaging the royal family’s reputation. Here’s the latest from the tabloids.

Prince Harry One Of The Most Henpecked Men In Hollywood?

Back in November, Life & Style reported Meghan Markle was keeping Prince Harry on a short leash. Apparently, the duchess had a penchant for saving money and was keeping Harry’s spending in check as well. “Meghan says she’s just being mindful of their finances since she grew up on a budget, but checking Harry’s credit card statement definitely crosses the henpecked line,” an inside source dished.

As the tabloid put it, Harry is an adult and should be able to spend his money however he wants. “Meghan clearly likes being in control, though,” the tipster explained. “She doesn’t like surprises.” Markle even admitted that she never buys anything online “without finding an online promo code first.” Read more about the Sussexes’ tight budget here.

Prince Harry Begging The Cambridges To Help Him Stop Meghan Markle?

Then, Woman’s Day reported that Prince Harry had had enough. A penchant for couponing is one thing, but Markle apparently crossed a line when she broke their vow of privacy and went on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Meghan thought it was hilarious — she thought it showed off her cheeky, softer side, but she was about the only one in the family who did,” an insider told the tabloid. “Harry was really embarrassed for her. Even though they aren’t working royals, she is still using her duchess title and should behave with a certain level of decorum.”

And Harry was ready to take action. “He wants to go back to what he knows for help — the Kensington Palace press office, which guided him in a dignified manner before Meghan was on the scene,” the tipster revealed. “To do that, he’d have to ask William and Duchess Catherine for help, given they’re in charge now.” We took a look at Prince Harry’s efforts to stop his wife here.

Meghan Markle ‘Laughed Out Of Hollywood’?

But Prince Harry wasn’t the only one that wasn’t a fan of Meghan Markle’s return to TV. According to the National Enquirer, Markle’s talk show appearance also incited the wrath of both Markle’s Hollywood peers and Queen Elizabeth II herself. “Her desperate bid to boost her Hollywood brand failed miserably,” an inside source explained. “It may be the final nail in her career coffin.”

And the queen is done letting Markle parade around as royalty without any of the responsibility. “The Sussexes should take note. Every time Meghan pulls a stunt like this the pressure increases on the queen to strip them of their titles. She won’t let royal rebels destroy her legacy — and the monarchy,” the insider revealed. “She’s already banned them from what is likely her final Christmas at Sandringham, although she desperately misses their children, Archie and baby Lilibet, who she’s never met.” Read more about the fallout from Markle’s Ellen appearance here.

