Meghan Markle Reportedly Furious Over Prince William’s Attempted Olive Branch To Prince Harry, Royal Gossip Claims

Was Meghan Markle upset by Prince William‘s latest attempt to make amends? One tabloid claims the Duke of Cambridge’s recent interview rubbed the Duchess of Sussex the wrong way. Here’s the latest development in the Sussexes and Cambridges’ royal feud.

Prince William Interview Incites ‘Fury’ From Meghan Markle?

This week, New Idea reports Prince William’s recent Apple Fitness+ special received an unexpected reaction from Meghan Markle. In the podcast episode, William looked back on good times with his brother, Prince Harry. Since many people believed the brothers to be estranged, it seemed like William was trying to reach out to Harry. “It was almost as if William was extending the olive branch to Harry, speaking of their childhood memories so tenderly despite all the bad blood between them,” an insider reveals.

But according to the outlet, Markle didn’t see it that way. Since both Harry and Markle are under pressure to come up with content for their Spotify deal, William’s recent podcast appearance felt like he was rubbing it in the Sussexes’ faces. “Spotify’s getting antsy. You can’t blame them for looking for a return on their investment,” the tipster explains. “It can’t be a good look for Meghan and Harry when William puts out something so effortlessly — and donates a huge sum to mental health charities at the same time. Meghan’s likely seething that it’s made them look so bad.”

Meghan Markle ‘Seething’ Over Prince William’s Podcast Success?

This story is a bit of a bait-and-switch. While the title of the article — “Meghan’s Fury Over Wills’ Olive Branch” — implies that Markle was indeed upset, the outlet only says that she might have been angry about the podcast episode. The publication claims the whole ordeal made the Sussexes look bad, so Markle may have been upset about it — but nothing is said for certain one way or the other. Not only is that claim entirely unsupported, but the tabloid blatantly tried to mislead its readers with the turn-around.

Besides, we doubt anyone else — including the Sussexes — is coming to that conclusion. While William may have breezed his way through a single podcast episode, that’s a very different task from producing a brand new show from the ground up. And it’s true both Spotify and the Sussexes alike have been questioned as to why they haven’t produced any content in 2021, but both parties insist that new content is in the works and will be released soon. What we can say for sure is that William’s Apple+ Fitness special had nothing to do with his brother’s streaming deal.

The Tabloid On Prince Harry And Prince William

This isn’t the first time New Idea has invented conflict between Prince Harry and Prince William. Not long ago, the tabloid accused Harry of using his memoir to get revenge on William. Then the magazine reported Harry and Markle ruined William and Kate Middleton’s anniversary. And more recently, the publication alleged Harry bragged about being more popular than William. Obviously, New Idea isn’t trustworthy when it comes to Harry and William’s relationship.

