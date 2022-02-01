Meghan Markle Rumor: Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Begging Her To Let Harry And Their Kids Visit Her Before It’s Too Late

Is Meghan Markle keeping her family away from Queen Elizabeth? One tabloid claimed the queen wants Prince Harry and his children to visit her before her reign comes to an end. Here’s what we know about the Sussexes’ UK boycott.

Prince Harry ‘Refuses To See His Family’?

This week’s edition of Life & Style reports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are refusing to visit the UK, despite Queen Elizabeth’s pleas. The duke and duchess’ spokesperson recently announced that they haven’t visited the UK due to a lack of police protection. And with the queen’s Platinum Jubilee quickly approaching, she’s devastated that Harry can’t find a way back across the pond to celebrate. “It breaks the queen’s heart,” an insider dishes.

But some sources believe the security fuss is just a smokescreen for Markle. “Meghan has no desire to return to the U.K. again,” one tipster explains. “Her friends are saying that Meghan is trying to pull the get-out-of-jail-free card by using the security problem as an excuse to not fly to London — and she has brainwashed Harry into thinking it’s a major issue, too.”

Nevertheless, the queen hasn’t stopped trying to clear the way for the Sussexes’ return. “She’s still begging Meghan, ‘Please let Harry come home for the Platinum Jubilee,'” the source confides. “Her desperation is clear at this point.”

Queen Elizabeth Heartbroken By The Refusal?

While we have no idea what pleas Queen Elizabeth has or hasn’t made to the Sussexes, we seriously doubt their security concerns are all for show. Given the UK’s strict gun laws, the Sussexes’ private security detail would lose a significant mode of protection compared to the police. And it’s no secret that the court of public opinion has been much harsher to the Sussexes in the UK than in the States. It only makes sense that they would feel like their safety would be at a greater risk across the pond.

Furthermore, a trip to the UK would inevitably bring a bevy of media attention. This would let anyone who wanted to harm the Sussexes know exactly where they are at all times. Not to mention, a lack of security after leaving her royal life is what left Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, vulnerable to the onslaught of harassment that ultimately caused her fatal car accident. Given all of these factors, we totally believe the Sussexes when they say they’re scared of bringing their children to the UK without sufficient security.

The Tabloid On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

It’s no surprise that Life & Style would publish such a misleading report about the Sussexes. Not long ago, the outlet alleged Harry and Markle were on the outs after a series of “huge fights.” Then the tabloid reported Queen Elizabeth planned to gift Harry a cottage in the UK so he can get away from Markle. And finally, the publication claimed Harry and Markle were planning to buy a house in NYC, their sixth home in five years. Since all of these reports proved inaccurate in some way, we’re hesitant to trust anything Life & Style says about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

