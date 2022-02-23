Meghan Markle Allegedly ‘Denounces’ Camilla Parker Bowles After Queen Awarded Her New Title, Royal Gossip Claims

Has Meghan Markle turned against Camilla Parker Bowles? One tabloid claims Markle is following Prince Harry’s lead in giving Bowles the cold shoulder. Here’s what we know about the Sussexes relationship with the Duchess of Cornwall.

Camilla Is ‘No Queen’ Of Meghan Markle’s?

This week, New Idea reports Meghan Markle has washed her hands of her stepmother-in-law, Camilla Parker Bowles. Apparently, after Queen Elizabeth announced her desire for Bowles to assume the title of queen consort once she and Prince Charles ascend to the throne, Prince Harry wasn’t happy. And since Markle has reportedly never been fond of the Duchess of Cornwall, she had no problem falling in line with her husband.

“Camilla represents everything Meghan disliked about royal life,” an insider dishes. “She was tight with all the reporters who Meghan felt were giving her a horrible time in the papers. Meghan expected her to pull away, but Camilla didn’t budge. That cemented things for Meghan.” And after Markle’s “arch nemesis” Piers Morgan revealed his friendship with Bowles, Markle apparently knew that she would never be close with her stepmother-in-law. “To Meghan, that says it all,” the tipster concludes. “Camilla is no queen of hers.”

Markle Feuding With Camilla Parker Bowles?

This report is total speculation. While we can’t claim to know how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel about Camilla Parker Bowles, we do know that they’ve never spoken poorly of her publicly. And while the outlet takes Harry’s recent silence on Bowles’ title change as him being angry, that doesn’t sit right with us. First of all, Prince William hasn’t publicly commented on the announcement either, but the outlet isn’t accusing him of harboring some secret resentment for his stepmother.

And it’s true that Bowles is friendly with Piers Morgan. We’d even believe that Markle wouldn’t see eye-to-eye with Bowles on this friendship given her history with the pundit. But even with this context in mind, we can’t make any assumptions about her feelings towards Bowles’ title change. Since Markle and Harry have made it clear that they aren’t concerned with these royal matters, we don’t see them breaking their silence any time soon.

The Tabloid On Meghan Markle

It’s no surprise that New Idea would publish such a weak story about the Duchess of Sussex. Not long ago, the outlet reported Markle was furious over Prince William’s attempts to reconcile with Prince Harry. Then the magazine alleged Oprah Winfrey was furious with Meghan Markle and regretted ever interviewing her. And more recently, the publication claimed Harry and Markle were trying to get Prince Charles to build them a $100 million mansion. Obviously, New Idea isn’t reliable anywhere Meghan Markle is concerned.

