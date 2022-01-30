Meghan Markle Called Out For Allegedly ‘Taking Advantage’ Of Princess Eugenie In Royal Family Feud

Is Princess Eugenie caught in Meghan Markle‘s web? One tabloid claims Markle is taking advantage of her cousin-in-law. Here’s what we know about Markle and Eugenie’s friendship.

Meghan Markle ‘Using’ Princess Eugenie?

This week, OK! reports Meghan Markle has turned Princess Eugenie into her unwitting royal rat. Apparently, Markle is secretly using her friendship with the princess to keep tabs on the royal family. While Markle is genuinely fond of Eugenie, “she’s still utilizing her as a go-between for her own ends,” an insider charges. And Eugenie isn’t the only one fooled by Markle’s charm.

Apparently, Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, is caught up in Markle’s game as well. “[Markle] is using them as de facto message bearers to pass along her warm wishes to the Windsors,” the snitch whispers. “However, she’s also making excuses for her and Harry’s public bashing of the family, along with veiled pleas for sympathy and understanding.”

But the rest of the royals aren’t so gullible. They “are well aware of what’s going on and aren’t fooled by it,” the tipster notes. “There’s only one way Meghan and Harry can earn their respect or have any chance of forgiveness — and that’s to issue an apology in person!”

Meghan Markle ‘Keeping Tabs’ On The Royals Through Princess Eugenie?

Eugenie may be keeping Markle up to date on the family gossip, but is she also talking to this tabloid? Because otherwise, we’d love to know how this outlet knows about Eugenie’s conversations both with Markle and the rest of her relatives. Since we’re guessing Eugenie isn’t ringing up the tabloids to gossip about herself, the word of these unnamed “insiders” does little to persuade us. And since this tipster doesn’t have any other evidence to back up their claims, we’re guessing the whole story was a work of fiction.

That being said, it’s no secret that the Sussexes are still close with Eugenie. The princess wished Markle a happy birthday last year by participating in her 40×40 charity initiative. And Markle fondly shared an old story about a special Halloween night she spent with Harry and Eugenie while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show just a couple of months ago. But Eugenie and Markle are both adults, so we doubt the duchess is tricking Eugenie into anything.

The Tabloid On Meghan Markle

To make matters even more suspicious, OK! has a terrible rap sheet reporting on Meghan Markle. The magazine constantly shares wild gossip to frame Markle as a conceded, calculating villain on a crusade against the royal family. Last year, the outlet reported Markle was “kicking up a fuss” among the royals by demanding they allow her to return to the UK. Then the publication claimed Markle’s morning routine involved Googling her name several times. And more recently, the magazine alleged Markle was feuding with Kristen Stewart for her role in Spencer. Obviously, OK! isn’t reliable when it comes to the Duchess of Sussex.

