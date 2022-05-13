Royal Gossip Slams Meghan Markle For Apparently Trying To Imitate Princess Diana On Recent Outing

Is Meghan Markle trying to replicate Princess Diana? One outlet claims the wife of Prince Harry is acting like his mother. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Hard Times For Harry’

Per the Globe, Markle is apparently trying to replicate how Diana acted in public. A body language expert studied footage of the two at the Invictus Games and concluded Markle “ramped up the drama” for the sake of the many cameras. The expert thinks Harry was hiding an inner sadness while Markle carefully expressed “excitement, delight and enthusiasm” as she watched the games.

The expert also notes that Markle used holding Harry’s hand to send a message of “affection and togetherness.” When Markle greeted the Romanian team members, she shook their hands while using her other hand to hold her handbag on her shoulder. The expert says this was “similar to the kind of slightly bashful, friendly sign Diana would add to her greeting.” Markle’s mimicry did not go unnoticed, nor did Harry’s bashful demeanor, the outlet notes.

Is Meghan Markle Imitating Diana?

Just take a step back and observe this story: A body language expert says Markle shakes hands in an attempt to copy Diana. All Markle did was shake the hand of a Romanian serviceman, and the Globe found something to attack. As a rule, tabloids should never evoke the Princess of Wales, especially for something as inane as this.

It should go without saying that a body language expert doesn’t know anything at all. All they’re doing is staring at pictures and spouting nonsense. Obviously, spouses holding hands is a sign of affection, but Harry looking down hardly justifies saying he misses his life in England. He’s wearing sunglasses in these photos, so he’s probably just looking down to keep his eyes out of the light.

Gossip Cop sees right through this story as a desperate attempt to bash Markle when all she’s doing is standing around. All she was doing was shaking hands. That’s it and that’s all. Diana may have shaken hands too, but it’s impossible for Markle to have replicated her handshaking technique just to be more like her mother-in-law.

Meghan Markle Myths

The Globe claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would flee California because they’re so unpopular. Lest we forget it once announced Markle had staged a miscarriage for publicity. There are no depths this rag won’t stoop to for the sake of a hit piece. This body language story is utter nonsense that doesn’t warrant a second thought.

