Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Warned Against ‘Gaudy’ Corporate Partnerships?

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s controversial business deals bound to backfire? One tabloid claims Markle and Harry are “hardly working” and letting the cash flow right to them. Let’s check in on the royals-turned-entrepreneurs.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Gobble Up Gaudy Titles’?

This week, the National Enquirer claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would rather cash in on their titles than do any real work. While the couple have been adamant about living their lives “dedicated to service,” they have no problem “collecting fancy corporate titles.” The Sussexes were recently named impact partners at Ethic, a billion-dollar financial firm with an emphasis on environmentally conscious investing.

But that isn’t all they’ve signed up for! Prince Harry is also the chief impact officer at the mental health coaching company BetterUp. Additionally, both Harry and Markle are still CEOs of their Archewell foundation. And the duke and duchess also have their hands full raising their two young children. “It’s a wonder they can keep up with all these jobs and parent full-time too!” an insider notes.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Hardworking’ Or ‘Hardly Working’?

The implication here is that Harry and Markle aren’t working for the benefits they enjoy. And sure, some jobs require less hands-on attention than others — but we doubt anyone can say the couple doesn’t work. Since moving to the United States, the Sussexes have taken an extremely active role in multiple projects.

Aside from their media deals with Netflix and Spotify, they also have continued their charity work through their Archewell foundation and Markle’s 40×40 initiative. To add to the list of projects that have gotten the Sussex treatment, Markle also wrote a children’s book titled The Bench. Instead of recognizing the extensive work that the Sussexes have done since leaving behind their royal duties, the tabloid decided to cast doubt on their sincerity.

Besides, if they were only interested in collecting and cashing in on titles, why would they leave their royal lives behind? This narrative just doesn’t make sense. While we don’t know what their work schedule looks like, we’re glad they’re doing work they believe in.

The Tabloid On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

But this isn’t the first time the National Enquirer cast the Sussexes in an unflattering light. Not too long ago, the tabloid alleged Markle was in a “lonely downward spiral” after being shunned by her A-list friends. Then the outlet claimed Harry was begging Markle to stop burning cash on expensive clothes. And more recently, the publication shamefully suggested Markle was trying to hide her “shocking weight gain.” Obviously, the tabloid isn’t reliable when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.