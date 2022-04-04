Meghan Markle Allegedly Threatened To Divorce Prince Harry If He Went Out Without Her Permission, Unverified Report Says

Is Prince Harry living a secret life without Meghan Markle? One tabloid claims the marriage between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is under new stress. Here’s the latest gossip about Harry and Markle.

Prince Harry Living ‘Secret Double Life’?

This week, In Touch reports that Prince Harry’s absences are starting to take a toll on his marriage to Meghan Markle. “He’s disappeared on her at least six times in 12 months. She’s at home with the kids,” an insider dishes. “The more Meghan nags him, the more she pushes him away. He’s second-guessing his decisions. These frequent solo trips are certainly a red flag — it’s like he’s leading a secret double life.”

First, the duke attended a polo competition in Aspen, Colorado without Markle. And sources say the duchess was especially steamed after photos surfaced of Harry with his arm around a female polo player. “Even though it was innocent, it’s humiliating to see your husband with his arm around another woman,” the tipster remarks. Then Harry attended both the Super Bowl and the Texas rodeo without Markle. “It seems to be a big sign that he’s feeling trapped and controlled by his wife,” the snitch posits. “When he ventures out on his own, he’s out from under her thumb.”

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Living Separate Lives’?

The outlet is not the first to make this claim, and we are getting tired of explaining that just because a couple is married, that doesn’t mean they have to spend every waking moment together. Harry and Markle spend plenty of time together at home, so we seriously doubt Harry’s trips have made much of a difference in the couple’s day-to-day lives.

Besides, it’s no wonder that both Markle and Harry aren’t jetting off to event after event. The couple has a toddler and a newborn to worry about at home. We’re sure the Sussexes don’t want to deal with the stress of traveling with young children. So, it makes perfect sense to us that Markle has been staying behind while Harry handles the traveling.

At the end of the day, it’s just odd to pretend to know this much about such a private couple. Harry hasn’t been keeping his trips a “secret” from anyone, they’ve all been front-page news. We have absolutely no reason to believe there’s any tension between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, so we just aren’t buying this dubious tipster’s story.

The Tabloid On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

This is far from the first time we’ve busted In Touch for peddling false information about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Last year, the outlet reported Harry was begging Markle to stop burning money on clothes. Then the magazine claimed Harry and Markle had a massive blowout fight in New York and didn’t speak to each other for 24 hours. And more recently, the publication claimed Spotify and Netflix were backing out of their deals with the Sussexes. Clearly, In Touch doesn’t have a clue what’s going on in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s personal lives.

