Meghan Markle Allegedly Taken Over Harry’s Life, Prince Supposedly Can’t Leave Without Her Permission, Sketchy Rumors Claim

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are a private couple that never stop appearing in the tabloids. Just about every week, there’s another story painting a portrait of a domineering Markle asserting control over Harry. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has encountered about Markle’s alleged control over Harry.

Prince Harry ‘Completely Taken Over’

Per Woman’s Day, Harry is completely dependent on Markle. A royal expert says Harry is “so emotionally needy that he’s been completely and utterly taken over by Meghan.” He’s apparently too codependent to even notice how far gone he is. Another source says, “Perhaps he’ll wake up and realize he’s living in Goop and he has to get the hell out, go down to the pub, and see his mates.”

In reality, Harry loves California just as much as Markle. This was a sexist story attacking Harry’s masculinity simply because he moved to California to protect this family. Stories like this are embarrassing for humanity. Just because Harry loves his wife and children does not make him weak or henpecked.

Trapped Under Meghan Markle’s Thumb

According to the National Enquirer, Harry has finally given in to Markle’s whims. A body language expert says he’s lost any power in his marriage: “Meghan seems to have taken a much more vulnerable Harry back to the U.S. with her. She seems to be more in the role of rescuer and protector with him.” As a result, they say, Harry is stuck under Markle’s thumb with no hope of regaining control.

Body language analysis is pseudoscience. This so-called expert was analyzing photos from over a year ago. This was all transparent inflammatory hogwash with not a hint of real evidence behind it. Markle and Harry are a married couple raising a family, not adversaries fighting to win.

Markle Threatens Divorce

Finally, In Touch claimed Harry is effectively under house arrest. Markle was supposedly threatening Harry with divorce if he left the house without her permission. A source says, “He’s disappeared on her at least six times in 12 months. She’s at home with the kids … the more Meghan nags him, the more she pushes him away.” Harry is forced to live a double life so he can get out from under her control, the snitch concluded.

However, neither Harry nor Markle are photographed particularly often. That’s because they’re busy raising two babies. Once again, Gossip Cop pointed out the total lack of evidence behind this narrative. Harry and Markle are in love, not a dinner away from divorce.

